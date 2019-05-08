All the rumors and waiting were worth it — the Google Pixel 3a is finally here and looks pretty incredible for a $400 phone. While it lacks support for wireless charging, we do have the return of the headphone jack and a much more cost-effective polycarbonate shell that you'll want to keep scratch-free with a quality case. We've rounded up the best accessories for the Pixel 3a, so let's dive right in!

Googles' most affordable phone means you may have some extra cash

The Google Pixel 3a is the company's most affordable phone to date. You'll save a few hundred dollars on a phone versus if you got the normal Pixel, so you might have some extra money in your budget for accessories.

The most essential accessory for the Pixel 3a just might be a quality case. Given that many cases are made of the same material that Google used for the shell of this new phone, you're still going to want to protect your phone from scratches or other scuffs. While I got to give it up to that Google Fabric Case for its uniquely Google charm, I recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor for being sleek and rugged at a great price.

Since there's no wireless charging with the Pixel 3a, you're going to want to be sure you're set with the right wired charging accessories. If you've owned a Pixel phone before, you'll be happy to know the Pixel 3a is shipping with the same style charger so you'll have a backup on hand, but if this is your first Pixel phone I recommend picking up an Aukey18W USB-C Power Adapter which is the perfect wall charger to travel with.

