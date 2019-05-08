All the rumors and waiting were worth it — the Google Pixel 3a is finally here and looks pretty incredible for a $400 phone. While it lacks support for wireless charging, we do have the return of the headphone jack and a much more cost-effective polycarbonate shell that you'll want to keep scratch-free with a quality case. We've rounded up the best accessories for the Pixel 3a, so let's dive right in!
- Always reliable: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Clearly a good choice: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- All-in for Google: Google Fabric Case
- Rugged and iconic: OtterBox Defender Series
- More power!: Google 18W USB-C Power Adapter
- Pocket power plug: AUKEY USB-C Charger with 18W Power Delivery
- Keep your cable handy: Anker Powerline+ C to C 2.0 Cable (6ft)
- Charge on the go: Belkin USB-C Home and Car Charge Kit
- Reliable portable power: Anker PowerCore 20100+
- Get a good grip: WizGear Universal Twist-Lock Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
- A flat and stylish phone grip: Speck GrabTab
- Premium protection for your display: IInvisibleShield HD Ultra Screen Protector
- Best bang for your buck: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-pack)
- Budget wired buds: Panasonic ErgoFit
- Noise-cancelling cans: Wicked Audio Hum 800
- Wireless buds for your Pixel: Google Pixel Buds
Always reliable: Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff favorite
Spigen is one of the most trusted names in case makers on the market, and its Rugged Armor is one of our go-to single-layer cases for slim protection. While I wish it came in colors, black really does go with everything.
Clearly a good choice: Spigen Liquid Crystal
For those who love to show off their new phones without compromising on protection, the Spigen Liquid Crystal clear case is a go-to option. This case delivers added protection where it matters most — the edges and corners of the phone — without adding too much extra bulk.
All-in for Google: Google Fabric Case
One of the more unique cases you'll find for any phone, the Google fabric case offers a classic look for all Pixel phones. You get to choose from three colorful fabric designs that beautifully accent the new Pixel 3a. These cases are on the pricey side, but they're well worth it if you're buying your phone directly from Google.
Rugged and iconic: OtterBox Defender Series
OtterBox is well known for making some rugged smartphone cases, and you can buy the sturdy Defender Series case for the Pixel 3a direct from Google. It's a reliable option available in two color options and also ships with an optional holster.
More power!: Google 18W USB-C Power Adapter
For the fastest and most reliable charging speeds, you're going to want Google's 18W USB-C Power Adapter. You may already own one of these beauties, but if not, it's always great to have a spare kicking around.
Pocket power plug: AUKEY USB-C Charger with 18W Power Delivery
The maximum charging speed for the Google Pixel 3a is 18W, and it's the same for this travel-sized USB-C charger! It's like they were made for each other. Fold in the prongs, pop it in your pocket, and you're good to go.
Keep your cable handy: Anker Powerline+ C to C 2.0 Cable (6ft)
The Pixel 3a already comes with a decent short USB-C cable, so grab yourself our favorite 6-foot USB-C cable for when you need a little more length. This cable comes with a handy velcro-and-magnetic carrying bundle to keep it from tangling in your bag.
Charge on the go: Belkin USB-C Home and Car Charge Kit
This kit includes a 45W wall charger, a 27W car charger, and a 6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, so you'll have all the extra charging accessories you need. Belkin's products are trusted by Google and will deliver rapid charging for all your devices.
Reliable portable power: Anker PowerCore 20100+
Even with a brand new phone like the Pixel 3a, battery life is going to be a top concern when you're out and about making use of that amazing camera. Anker's PowerCore+ battery pack is a good combination of portability while also packing enough battery power for multiple top-ups for your phone.
Get a good grip: WizGear Universal Twist-Lock Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
Since the Pixel 3a doesn't have wireless charging, you might as well slap a slim metal plate and use a magnetic car mount like this one from WizGear. We'll recommend this twist-locking model which allows you to adjust the angle of your phone while keeping a solid grip on your car's air vent.
A flat and stylish phone grip: Speck GrabTab
I've tried all the different phone grips — from StyleRings to PopSockets — but the grip solution I'm most sweet on these days is the Speck GrabTab. I think it would pair quite well with the Pixel 3a, with or without a case, and is available in an assortment of fun colors and styles.
Premium protection for your display: IInvisibleShield HD Ultra Screen Protector
This screen protector is sold directly from Google, so we can assume it will offer the best possible fit. It helps that Zagg's InvisibleShield is one of the most trusted screen protector brands in the smartphone accessory industry.
Best bang for your buck: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-pack)
If you'd rather not pay the Google tax for accessories, Amazon has a plethora of options. We'll recommend this Supershieldz 2-pack where the protectors are made of tempered glass and backed by a no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty.
Budget wired buds: Panasonic ErgoFit
The Pixel 3a brings back the headphone jack but doesn't come bundled with a pair of wired earbuds. If you need a fresh pair of affordable earbuds for your new phone, we'll recommend the Panasonic ErgoFit, which are available in four colors with an in-line microphone.
Noise-cancelling cans: Wicked Audio Hum 800
These over-ear headphones from Wicked Audio offer great ambient noise reduction, making them a perfect companion for your daily commute. Take advantage of the Pixel 3a's headphone jack and enjoy the comfort and sound quality from these low-priced headphones.
Wireless buds for your Pixel: Google Pixel Buds
The price of Google's wireless earbuds has come down quite a bit, making it an easier pairing with the new Pixel 3a. You'll also get to appreciate all the built-in Google Assistant functionality, too.
Googles' most affordable phone means you may have some extra cash
The Google Pixel 3a is the company's most affordable phone to date. You'll save a few hundred dollars on a phone versus if you got the normal Pixel, so you might have some extra money in your budget for accessories.
The most essential accessory for the Pixel 3a just might be a quality case. Given that many cases are made of the same material that Google used for the shell of this new phone, you're still going to want to protect your phone from scratches or other scuffs. While I got to give it up to that Google Fabric Case for its uniquely Google charm, I recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor for being sleek and rugged at a great price.
Since there's no wireless charging with the Pixel 3a, you're going to want to be sure you're set with the right wired charging accessories. If you've owned a Pixel phone before, you'll be happy to know the Pixel 3a is shipping with the same style charger so you'll have a backup on hand, but if this is your first Pixel phone I recommend picking up an Aukey18W USB-C Power Adapter which is the perfect wall charger to travel with.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.