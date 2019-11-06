Best Phone for Fortnite Android Central 2019

Fortnite is an intense game that needs a pretty capable Android phone to run it properly. A multiplayer match involving up to 100 unique players is bound to push a phone to its limit, but these phones are sure to run those matches without any hiccups. The ASUS ROG Phone 2 is our favorite pick with its huge display, and specs that are better than some computers that are used to run Fortnite.

The ASUS ROG Phone was one of the first "gaming" focused phones to hit the market and impressed with its capabilities. The ROG Phone 2 is now here and is even more impressive with its 6.6-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, which will ensure Fortnite will run smoothly and look amazing. This is better than other flagship devices like that the OnePlus 7T and Pixel 4, which tout 90Hz refresh rates. As for the specs, you get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and a humongous 6,000mAh battery. This should last you through more than just a couple of Fortnite sessions, along with anything else you want to do. The real story here is the hardware — it comes with customizable RGB lighting and three USB-C ports for various accessories, chargers, and anything else you can think of. There aren't too many downsides to the ROG Phone 2 from a gaming perspective. However, as for how it stands up against other smartphones, you'll have to live without wireless charging and any water-resistance rating. Finally, we hope you have some hand strength, as the ROG Phone 2 is quite hefty, and could cause some hand fatigue during long sessions. Pros: 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display

12GB of RAM

6,000mAh battery

Unique cooling system Cons: No water resistance

No wireless charging

Heavier than other options

Best Overall ASUS ROG Phone 2 The whole package with a little bit of heft The ASUS ROG Phone 2 is an impressive specimen with its 12GB of RAM and a 6,000mAh battery, this is perfect for multiple Fortnite sessions. $900 from Amazon

Best Budget Pick: Razer Phone 2

It made complete sense for Razer to release a phone after its acquisition of Nextbit and we saw the rumors come to fruition with the original Razer Phone. The company followed up the so-so release with the Razer Phone 2, aiming to improve everything from the original while adding some of Razer's flair. With the Razer Phone 2, we were not disappointed with the introduction of the 120Hz display, which continues to blow us away even late into 2019. This combined with the dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers and customizable flagship-level specs for the time made for an impressive package. Now, the phone has been deeply discounted, making it hard to pass over if you are looking for a budget gaming phone and don't want to pay flagship prices. There are a few pitfalls with the Razer Phone 2, as it sports last year's Snapdragon 845 SoC, and "just" 8GB of RAM compared to some phones offering up to 12GB. Those hoping to not have to move to Bluetooth headphones will be disappointed too, as there is no 3.5mm headphone jack. Plus, the blocky design my cause some discomfort as the hard cornered edges will dig into the palms of your during intense matches. Pros: 120Hz display

Front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers

Vapor Chamber cooling Cons: No headphone jack

Last year's chipset

Blocky design

Best Budget Pick Razer Phone 2 From a trusted gaming brand With the Razer Phone 2, the company upped the ante with the 120Hz display and some additional features to make this great. $400 from Amazon

Best Value: OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus was once touted as the "flagship killer" and for good reason when you consider the spec-sheet provided when compared to other flagship options. At first glance, you may not think of the OnePlus 7 Pro as a phone good for Fortnite, until you realize there's a Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Then, once you discover "Fnatic Mode," the gaming experience will be turned on its head. This is more than just the standard "Gaming Mode" offered by OxygenOS. With Fnatic Mode, instead of your 7 Pro picking and choosing how to use its resources, all of the horse power under-the-hood will be focused on your Fortnite sessions. This means you will be able to push the boundaries of those 12GB of RAM and the beautiful 90Hz display included. The biggest downside to the OnePlus 7 Pro compared to others is the battery life, as you will likely end up reaching for your charger sooner than you want. This is counter-acted with Warp Charge speeds, which will charge your phone up faster than almost anything else on the market. One more thing to keep in mind is your storage. While the 7 Pro starts with 128GB, that's all you get, and there's no microSD card slot for storage expansion. Pros: 30W fast charging

Up to 12GB of RAM

Fnatic Mode included

90Hz Display Cons: Not the greatest battery life

No expandable storage

Best Value OnePlus 7 Pro Sleek, slim, and more than powerful The OnePlus 7 Pro is still a great buy with 12GB of RAM, a dedicated "ultra" gaming mode, and the 90HZ display. $650 from OnePlus

Best for a Big Screen: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung's true flagship arrived with the Galaxy Note 10+ and its beautiful 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The handset sports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at its base configuration, and has been paired with the Snapdragon 855 chipset. As for battery life, Samsung included a 4,300mAh battery that'll last you for quite some time thanks to the software optimizations provided. Speaking of software, Samsung has included "Game Booster," which automatically optimizes your Note 10+ to match the necessary resources for your Fortnite sessions. There is even a Performance Monitor included, just to ensure that you are getting the best performance during your various matches. While the Note 10+ has a beautiful 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Samsung opted to not include a higher refresh rate, so you won't get the same smoothness offered by other devices. One other issue that you may run into comes in the software update department, as the Note 10+ is running Android 9 Pie and Samsung does not have the best track record when it comes to new software release updates. Pros: 6.8-inch AMOLED display

Game Booster software features

Exclusive skins available

12GB of RAM Cons: No higher refresh rate

Software updates may take some time

No headphone jack

Best for a Big Screen Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Big, bold, beautiful, and bezel-less While the Galaxy Note 10+ is an obvious pick for professionals, it also offers a fantastic gaming experience with its huge display and software features. $1,100 from Amazon

Best If You Want iOS: iPhone 11 Pro Max

When it comes to picking the "best" iPhone, the 11 Pro Max is the easy choice with fantastic all-day battery life, great software optimizations, and a beautiful 6.5-inch display. The Pro Max has the best battery life of any iPhone in the lineup's history, which will help to ensure that you don't need to quickly reach for a charger just to play a couple of Fortnite matches. On the phone side of things, you get all you could want from the camera system, as there are now three cameras mounted on the rear of the device. Plus, your games will just blend together despite the notch for the ultra-fast Face ID security system. Not everything about the iPhone is great though, as the simplistic software offers no customization. You also won't be able to use your traditional headphones, unless you end up using Apple's 3.5mm to Lightning adapter. While unlikely, there may end up being a bit of bottlenecking with the 6GB of RAM after long and intense Fortnite sessions. Pros: Simple software experience

6.5-inch display

Largest iPhone battery Cons: No headphone jack

Only 6GB of RAM

Just 64GB of storage

Best If You Want iOS iPhone 11 Pro Max Apple's greatest iPhone ever The iPhone 11 Pro Max may not be the first pick for some, but it should be a consideration given the fantastic battery life and the beautiful design. $1,100 from Best Buy

Best International Option: Huawei P30 Pro

One of the most stunning phones of 2019 is also one of the most impressive gaming smartphone options. The Huawei P30 Pro continues to impress, even months after its initial release with its combination of 8GB of RAM and Huawei's Kirin 980 chipset. The included 4,200mAh battery is sure to last you throughout the day, and the included Vapor Cooling Chamber will help keep the P30 Pro cooler during those long Fortnite sessions. As for other features of the device, you get three rear-mounted cameras along with up to 512GB of onboard storage. There are a couple of issues for those of us here in the U.S. that want to use the P30 Pro, as LTE connectivity may be limited based on your carrier and area that you live. We would have liked to see more RAM added as an option at the very least, and you will be "stuck" with the standard refresh rate unlike other devices with either 90Hz or 120Hz. Pros: 4,200mAh battery

Built-in vapor cooling

Nearly bezel-less display Cons: LTE connectivity is limited

Just 8GB of RAM

Standard refresh rate