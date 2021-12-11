Best phone for Fortnite 2022

Fortnite is an intense game that needs a pretty capable Android phone to run it properly. A multiplayer match involving up to 100 unique players is bound to push a phone to its limit, but these phones are sure to run those matches without hiccups. We love the OnePlus 8 Pro as the best phone for Fortnite with its huge display and specs that are better than some computers used to run Fortnite.

Best overall: OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro A truly incredible gaming phone Today's Best Deals View at Amazon 90fps gameplay on the OnePlus 8 Pro Smooth 120Hz display Incredible internal hardware IP68 dust and water resistance Fnatic Mode included No 3.5mm headphone jack No expandable storage

OnePlus has worked with Fortnite creator Epic Games to run the game at 90Hz — which translates to a silky smooth 90fps — on OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro. And with at least 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 865 chipset both delivering enough memory and processing power for great gaming performance, your phone will never overheat or feel sluggish while playing Fortnite.

OxygenOS continues to deliver a simple and speedy software experience that allows for customization, including the Fnatic gaming mode, which offers fine controls for avoiding distractions while gaming. You can limit notifications to alarms and calls or set custom notifications for displaying messages while you game.

You also get a smooth 120Hz AMOLED panel, making it a delight to play games on the phone. That means everything will look silky smooth to your eye, whether you're blasting your way to glory in Fortnite or scrolling through other apps. OnePlus also offers excellent-sounding stereo speakers and plenty of other little perks to make your Fortnite experience as good as possible.

Best for customization: RedMagic 6 Pro

RedMagic 6 Pro Game like there's no tomorrow Today's Best Deals From $760 at Amazon 6.8-inch 165Hz AMOLED 16GB of RAM 5,050mAh battery Unique cooling system Shoulder triggers No water resistance No wireless charging Heavier than other options

The RedMagic 6 Pro is a phone that has been built for the sole purpose of mobile gaming. As such, it excels at that and serves that purpose incredibly well. Its superb 6.8-inch AMOLED display and 165Hz refresh rate make the colorful world of Fortnite pop vivaciously and deliver buttery-smooth visuals. The built-in shoulder triggers on the phone are customizable and supplement your gaming experience.

As for the specs, you get Qualcomm's top-notch Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM — that's right, read that again. It sports a 5,050mAh battery which should last you through a couple of Fortnite sessions. To add to that, Nubia decided to include a multi-tier cooling system inside the phone to cool down such heavy-duty hardware. This consists of a turbofan that you can turn off on demand and a vapor chamber. If that isn't enough for you, you can get the external RedMagic dual-core Ice Dock separately as an add-on.

There aren't too many downsides to the RedMagic 6 Pro from a gaming perspective. For everyday usage, however, it doesn't stand up as well against other smartphones. You'll also have to live without wireless charging and any water-resistance rating. Finally, we hope you have some hand strength, as the RedMagic 6 Pro is quite hefty and could cause some hand fatigue during long sessions.

Best budget pick: OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord Great gaming on the cheap. Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon 30W fast charging Up to 12GB of RAM Fnatic Mode included 90Hz AMOLED Display Great price No expandable storage No headphone jack Doesn't support all U.S. carriers (no CDMA)

OnePlus has established itself as a brand known for offering killer smartphones at even better prices, and the OnePlus Nord is a continuation of that ideology. One of the most impressive aspects of the Nord is its display, which is a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a buttery-smooth 90Hz refresh rate. While not as technically impressive as the RedMagic 6 Pro's 165Hz panel, this still makes gaming on the Nord feel faster and more fluid than most other handsets.

Once you discover "Fnatic Mode," the gaming experience will be turned on its head. This is more than just the standard "Gaming Mode" offered by OxygenOS. With Fnatic Mode, instead of your Nord picking and choosing how to use its resources, all of the horsepower under-the-hood will be focused on your Fortnite sessions. This means you'll be able to push the boundaries of the 8GB of RAM and the gaming-focused Snapdragon 765G processor.

The 4,115mAh battery allows for solid endurance throughout the day, and when you need to charge up, the OnePlus Nord's Warp Charge 30T technology allows you to charge the phone from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes. So long as you don't mind the lack of expandable storage and a 3.5mm audio jack, the Nord is an incredible purchase.

Best value: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Get your money's worth Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at AT&T 6.5-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display Expandable storage up to 1TB IP67 rating Has a 3.5mm headphone jack Compatible with all U.S. carriers Small bit of lag

As much as we love the RedMagic 6 Pro for endless Fortnite sessions, we also understand that it's not a phone everyone can afford. If you need something that can handle Fortnite without breaking the bank, Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G is a fantastic option.

Right off the bat, the A52 5G gets a lot of points thanks to its display. With a 6.5-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel and a 2400x1080 resolution, all of your apps and games will look stunning. It's also covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, helping to ensure it stays in good shape for years to come.

Taking a look under the hood, the Galaxy A52 5G delivers the Snapdragon 750G processor, 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB, and a decent 4,500 mAh battery. There's 6GB of RAM, which is OK for the price, and an 8GB option for a little more money if you're feeling fancy. Other highlights include the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IP67 water resistance IP rating, and support for all U.S. carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon).

Best for a big screen: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Big, bold, beautiful, and bezel-less Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Verizon Wireless 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display 120Hz refresh rate looks amazing Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 processor Up to 16GB of RAM 15W Fast Wireless Charging IP68 rating No headphone jack or expandable storage No charger in the box Very expensive

Right now, in the Android space, one of the most powerful and expensive phones you can buy is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It certainly isn't for everyone, but if you don't have a restrictive budget and want to enjoy your Fortnite matches on the best screen possible, this is the phone to get.

If you want a big screen for playing Fortnite, that's exactly what the S21 Ultra delivers. Measuring 6.8 inches, this is one of the largest phone displays out there. Add that together with a gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and glorious 120Hz refresh rate, and your eyeballs will be truly spoiled.

When it comes to performance, the S21 Ultra is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, comes with 12 or 16GB of RAM, has a beastly 5,000 mAh battery, and can be equipped with 128, 256, or 512GB of storage that isn't expandable. You also get 15W Fast Wireless Charging, stunning quad cameras, and an IP68 waterproof rating. In other words, it's a spec monster. The lack of a headphone jack or charger out-the-box is lame, but other than that, the S21 Ultra has it all.

Best international option: ASUS ROG Phone 5

ASUS ROG Phone 5 A beastly handset with impressive performance Today's Best Deals $689 at Amazon Lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate Ultrasonic AirTriggers GameCool cooling system 6,000 mAh battery 2 USB Type-C ports Doesn't support all U.S. carriers (no CDMA) No IP rating Very heavy

If you can't whet your appetite with whatever's available in the U.S., try something from the global marketplace. The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is one of the most impressive gaming smartphones in that category. It has some mind-blowing offerings, such as a 144Hz screen refresh rate paired with its 6.78-inch AMOLED display and crazy RAM options starting from 8GB and going up to 18GB!

Its gigantic 6,000mAh battery is sure to last you throughout the day and then some, and the included GameCool system will help keep the ROG Phone 5 cooler during those long Fortnite sessions. There's an additional 5-pin pogo connector for the AeroActive fan accessory on the back of the phone in case things get too hot. As for other device features, you get two ultrasonic AirTriggers, 65W fast charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, up to 512GB of onboard storage, and two USB Type-C ports.

There are many issues for those of us here in the U.S. who want to use the ROG Phone 5 as it doesn't support CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint. Another downside of owning one of these is its sheer bulk — man, is this phone heavy! You certainly do NOT want to drop the ASUS ROG Phone 5 on your face, or anywhere else for that matter, as it lacks an IP rating.

Bottom Line

If you're looking for a smartphone that will be primarily used for graphic-intensive games like Fortnite, there are a few key features needed. These include a great display, good battery life, a nice chunk of RAM, and some extra flair compared to other handsets.

The OnePlus 8 Pro crosses off all of those boxes and then some as it comes equipped with at least 8GB of RAM, a powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC, and guaranteed 90fps gameplay in Fortnite. That last 90fps spec is something you won't find on any other phone in the market, not even newer, more powerful ones. In our eyes, that maintains the OnePlus 8 Pro's position as the best Fortnite phone even now.

