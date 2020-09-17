Best Phone Stands for Zoom & Google Meet Android Central 2020

The best phone stands for Zoom & Google Meet video meetings, and calls will be able to support your smartphone at various angles, let you place the phone in vertical or horizontal position, and offer stable and secure support while also not scratching the precious device. They would also be compact and able to accommodate multiple phones so you can share with others and still use the same stand when you upgrade your device.

Use the best phone stands for Zoom & Google Meet calls

Video calls and meetings are pretty commonplace nowadays, whether you're working from home, traveling, or conferencing in others from afar. And while you'd ideally chat using a laptop, sometimes a smartphone or tablet is all you have. If this is the case, you want a secure and angled phone stand so you can keep your hands free for taking notes, typing, or other multitasking duties.

The Nulaxy A4 Cell Phone Stand is a simple and affordable option that lets you adjust the angle of the device to your liking, position it in vertical or horizontal mode depending on if it's a one-to-one chat or big group call, and is universally compatible with all devices from about 4 inches in size up to about 10 inches. That means you can just as easily use it with a tablet as well. And you don't have to worry if you upgrade your device.

A unique option is the LISEN Cell Phone Stand, which is ideal for those who use standing desks, or who might want to raise the height significantly to capture family, friends, or co-workers standing behind them as well. It has a telescoping rod that can go as high as 8.5 inches, and you can adjust the angle, too, to catch everyone's good sides.

The idea of using a flexible tripod like the UBeesize Phone Tripod is interesting for those who might be doing a Zoom call to go over a recipe, for example. You can wrap the stand around a cupboard, for example, and angle it perfectly so the person can see what you're doing. And when you just want to use it in desktop, it stands flat on its non-skid rubber feet.

From an affordability perspective, you can't go wrong with the Elimoons Cell Phone Stands, which come four in a pack and fun color options.