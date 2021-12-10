Best outdoor security cameras 2022

Whether you're building a complete DIY home security system or you just want a single outdoor cam to protect your yard, consider carefully what features you'll actually need. Do you want a spotlight to scare off intruders or subtler IR night vision? Wired, battery-powered, or solar power? Is 1080p resolution enough? And is one security brand better than the rest? We're here to help you decide, starting with the best outdoor security cameras on the market right now in every category.

The floodlight helps

When choosing the best outdoor security cameras for protecting your home, decide in advance where you'll want to place them and whether or not you have the budget to make your cameras more intimidating. A floodlight camera or spotlight camera will alert someone that they're being recorded and hopefully drive them off — but could also help the intruder spot and deactivate the camera.

So you'll want a camera you can mount high enough that robbers will have trouble reaching it. For wired cameras, you'll need to hard wire them to a junction box or to find a nearby outlet that someone can't easily access to unplug the camera; for wireless cameras, you'll want a cam that'll last long enough that you won't have to break out a ladder to replace the battery pack every week.

So depending on your needs, you could choose the Ring Floodlight Cam and its two bright lights to scare off intruders or the Ring Spotlight Cam for easier installation. The same applies when choosing either the Eufy Floodlight Camera or the Eufy Cam 2. Your choice will also depend on which brand you prefer. Eufy doesn't make you pay for AI detection, but Ring now offers end-to-end encryption. You could choose Arlo for superior resolution or Wyze and Blink for better camera prices. All of these brands have built a strong reputation with consumers.

Just choose carefully because if you also plan to buy some of the best indoor security cameras or a smart video doorbell, you'll likely want to buy all of them from a single brand. That way, you can check all of the footage from the same app, and a single subscription would give you cloud storage and AI detection for all of them.