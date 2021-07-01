Best OnePlus Nord N200 5G screen protectors Android Central 2021

The best OnePlus Nord N200 5G screen protectors can save your new phone from a nasty fall and keep scratches away from its flawless 90Hz Full HD+ display. Paired along with one of the best OnePlus Nord N200 5G cases, a great screen protector will add an extra layer of security and keep this extremely affordable 5G phone looking new. So if you've gone ahead and purchased the latest OnePlus device, these are some of the best OnePlus Nord N200 5G screen protectors to choose from.

Good tempered : GoTo Tempered Glass Screen Protector Staff Pick You can't go wrong with tempered glass, which is why the GoTo Tempered Glass Screen Protector from T-Mobile is a great choice when it comes to protecting your OnePlus Nord N200 5G case from scratches and cracks. This screen protector conveniently comes with a tray that makes installing the tempered glass onto your phone a simple process, so you'll end up with perfect results. $30 at T-Mobile Scratch free : GoTo Film Screen Protector (2 pack) If you prefer a thin screen protector, the GoTo Film Screen Protector will shield your OnePlus Nord N200 with a light, clear layer. Though this screen protector won't do much for you if you drop your phone several feet, it will do an excellent job of preventing your display from getting daily scratches by just being in your back pocket or bag. Also, since these screen protectors can get beat up over time, you'll get two in this pack for when you need it. $15 at T-Mobile Easy to install : VIESUP High Clear Screen Protector The VIESUP High Clear Screen Protector is another highly responsive tempered glass screen protector that will prevent your display from shattering should you drop it. It's easy to install and includes wet/dry wipes and dust absorbers to avoid those pesky air bubbles. You'll get two screen protectors, should one crack, and for an excellent price. $9 at Amazon Budget pick : WRJ for OnePlus Nord N200 5G Screen Protector (multiple pack) The WRJ screen protector comes with two tempered glass screen protectors as well as three camera lens protectors to keep not only your phone's screen safe, but also its cameras. The screen protectors are sensitive to touch and highly transparent, so you'll still see your display's Full HD+ resolution clearly. Each protector also comes with round edges to perfectly fit your OnePlus Nord N200. $10 at Amazon Crystal clear : Futanwei Screen Protector for OnePlus Nord N200 5G (2 pack) The Futanwei Screen Protector comes with a set of two tempered glass covers made with oleophobic and hydrophobic coats that protect against fingerprint marks and water drops. This screen protector will keep scratches away without affecting your screen's picture quality or touch sensitivity. You'll also get two cleaning kits included for easy application. $9 at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is the latest low-cost device from the Nord lineup and will certainly rival the best cheap Android phones. To protect your phone from life's accidents, a durable case is a good start, but it's also essential to cover your new phone's display with a screen protector should its Gorilla Glass 3 surface fail you.

If you want a tempered glass screen protector, the GoTo Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a good choice. GoTo was launched by T-Mobile back in 2020 to provide affordable, high-quality phone accessories. Since the OnePlus Nord N200 5G launched with a T-Mobile partnership, this is a reliable pick. However, if you prefer a thinner screen protector, the GoTo Film Screen Protector also offers protection against scratches and daily wear. And if you're not planning on getting a case but want to make sure your screen and your camera are protected, the WRJ for OnePlus Nord N200 5G Screen Protector comes with two screen protectors and three camera lens' protectors.