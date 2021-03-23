Best OnePlus 9 Pro Cases Android Central 2021

While OnePlus phone in previous years had to wait weeks for viable name-brand cases to arrive, the OnePlus 9 Pro has ample selection right out of the gate, with major brands like Caseology, Otterbox, and Ringke all offering up great cases at a variety of price points. So if you're grabbing a OnePlus 9 Pro, we've rounded up the best cases available — because really, your shiny new flagship deserves nothing but the best.

Clearly rugged : Ringke Fusion-X Staff pick Just as Ringke made its most popular case for previous generations of OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 9 Pro is getting the Fusion-X, a durable clear case with robust air cushions inside the bumper and a hard plastic back that allows you to show off that Pine Green or Morning Mist silver. $14 at Amazon Sleek texturing : Caseology Parallax The Midnight Blue version of the Parallax could make for some striking contrast with the colors on the OnePlus 9 Pro via the camera module. The rest of the phone is then covered by a two-layered case with air cushioning and deep texturing across the back that uses a cubist design to seem deeper than it is. $15 at Amazon Need more color? : Anccer Ultra Thin If you just want scratch protection and a heaping helping of bold color, Anccer has you and your OnePlus 9 Pro covered. This will keep your OnePlus 9 Pro from getting any bulkier, but it will keep the back and sides of your phone safe from scratched, scuffs, and slight cracks, but don't expect it to hold up to harsh drops. $12 at Amazon Make it an old-fashioned : Tudia Merge Series Tudia's Merge Series is the embodiment of the phrase "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Available in four two-tone color schemes, this classic OnePlus 9 Pro case combines a squishy silicone inner sleeve with a hard plastic shell that snaps over the back and adds some structure and color, as well as a better surface for Popsockets. $15 at Amazon Show it all off : Otterbox Symmetry Series This case will run you more than most on this list, but OtterBox is the Kleenex of the case world for a reason: its cases know how to take a beating. While most Symmetry Series cases are solid-color affairs, I'm happy that we're getting a clear Symmetry for the OnePlus 9 Pro so we can show off that sexy Pine Green. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Otterbox Easy on, easy grip : Feitenn Liquid Silicone This case goes a step above the normal flexible TPU cases in that it has a microfiber lining, which helps you avoid scratches on your phone from the case itself (or any dust/sand that sneaks inside) rubbing against the back and sides of the phone. The mint green looks nice and soothing, but there's also a nice serene blue and black. $8 at Amazon Heavy duty for less : Futanwei Shockproof Armor Like the Tudia Merge Series, Futanwei's Shockproof armor consists of a hard outer shell and a dark, soft interior, but this one has a much more striking design and a wider array of available colors. The more hardened look won't appeal to everyone, nor will the bigger corners, but they conceal bigger air cushions for a little more drop protection. $10 at Amazon Barely there : AINOYA Crystal Clear While the Ringke and Otterbox are clear, they're thicker and will add a little bit of bulk to the OnePlus 9 Pro, while this thin clear case by AINOYA aims to keep your phone as lithe as a 6.7-inch phone can possibly be. There's still some very slim air cushions in the corners, but this clear case prioritizes grip and scratch protection over impact protection. $8 at Amazon

The best OnePlus 9 Pro cases protect your investment

In previous years, OnePlus would put out multiple flagships in a year — which divided accessory makers' interest and led to fewer case options — but like last year, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be the one true OnePlus flagship for the year, and this means that we're getting plenty of name-brand case options for the 9 Pro, especially more protective and rugged cases. Considering the OnePlus 9 Pro's price tag, this makes all the sense in the world as nothing can turn that investment to ruin faster than a bad drop that leaves the screen shattered or the cameras cracked.

I'm especially a fan of the Ringke Fusion-X, which strikes a balance between a nicely protective bumper and still allowing the design and the hues of the OnePlus 9 Pro to shine through. I know the design is somewhat divisive — I love it, many hate it — but you can't deny the blend is striking, and the price is quite affordable. If you want durability but don't want such an aggressive look, both the Caseology Parallax and the OtterBox Symmetry Series are excellent options.

While you're looking at cases, keep in mind that you'll want to avoid overly thick cases, especially if you want to take advantage of the 50W wireless charging on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The thicker a case is, the more chance there is that the wireless charger won't work — or at least won't charge at full speed. Also, make sure to guard the front of your OnePlus 9 Pro by grabbing a great screen protector, too!

