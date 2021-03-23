Best OnePlus 9 Cases Android Central 2021
The OnePlus 9 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of 2021, and while the 9 Pro steals the spotlight with that 50W wireless charging and its extra fanciness, the OnePlus 9 is no slouch, inside or out. While the Arctic Mist and Winter Mist colors are so pretty to show off, your new phone deserves the best OnePlus 9 case you can find — and we've got the best you can buy today right here for you.
- Mesmerizing grip: Caseology Parallax
- Slim, but not slick: Spigen Liquid Air
- Can't beat the classics: Tudia Merge Series
- Clearly guarded: OtterBox Symmetry Series
- Leather-like texturing: AIORIA PU Leather Cover
- All in one: QITAYO Clear Case with Screen Protectors
- Slim grip for less: Lubilor Frosted Black Silicone
Mesmerizing grip: Caseology Parallax
Caseology's hybrid case may be a hair slippier on the sides, but the cubist texture across the back adds grip as well as style. There's only Ash Gray and Midnight Blue options this generation, but they'll play well with the OnePlus 9's colorways.
Slim, but not slick: Spigen Liquid Air
The Liquid Air's unique texturing across the back and sides allow you to grip your OnePlus 9 securely while avoiding the dust-magnet or smudge-prone finishes that many flexible TPU cases end up with. This lightweight case keeps your phone understated and unblemished.
Can't beat the classics: Tudia Merge Series
While OnePlus phone might not traditionally draw as many name-brand cases as Samsung or Google, Tudia's Merge Series has never let OnePlus users down. The classic two-part case comes in four colors and offers cushioned corners to help guard against shatters.
Clearly guarded: OtterBox Symmetry Series
If OtterBox is only bringing one case to the OnePlus 9, I'm glad it's the Symmetry Series. It's only one piece instead of the multi-stage rocket-science involved with the Defender Series, as a clear case, it'll show off that fabulous lilac color perfectly.
Leather-like texturing: AIORIA PU Leather Cover
No, this isn't real leather, but I actually prefer that on this style of case as it's less likely to fray or tear around the edges. Available in four colors, these faux leather cases give your OnePlus 9 a premium look without a premium price.
All in one: QITAYO Clear Case with Screen Protectors
You might forget this case is even on your phone if not for the added grip this crystal clear case provides. As if a good clear case wasn't enough, this bundle also includes two tempered glass screen protectors to guard the touchscreen, too.
Slim grip for less: Lubilor Frosted Black Silicone
Thermoplastic polyurethane makes for a flexible, lightweight case that can still offer excellent grip outside and air cushioning grooves on the inside. I dig the diamond pattern used here over the usual carbon fiber accenting, and the side grip is robust.
The OnePlus 9 has a better case selection than ever
In previous years, the name-brand case offerings for OnePlus flagships have always been lackluster. When OnePlus put out two flagship phones a year, that meant that the window where each model — and its accompanying accessories — was shorter, but now OnePlus seems to have settled on having one major flagship release each spring and an iterative mid-range release in the fall. This, paired with the ever-growing popularity of OnePlus phones worldwide has helped incentivize accessory makers to get their OnePlus cases out at launch rather than waiting weeks to see which model is more popular.
This means that this year, the OnePlus 9 has great name-brand options like the Caseology Parallax available right at launch, and the Parallax is one of my favorite third-party cases because of the distinctive styling and the affordable price tag it offers. I was hoping we'd get a nice Purple-ish option like the Galaxy S21 case got, but the Midnight Blue will make the light purple on the OnePlus 9's camera module absolutely pop.
Another name-brand case worth investing in is the OtterBox Symmetry Series. The durable clear case options are still a bit limited right now, but OtterBox's Symmetry allows you to show off that wonderful color while also getting the benefit of OtterBox's legendary durability. It's one of the more expensive cases for the OnePlus 9 right now, but you pay for that sterling reputation.
There will be more cases coming in the next few weeks, but right now, it's nice to have great options right out of the gate. Make sure that while you're grabbing a case, you're getting a screen protector for that beautiful, butter-smooth screen.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
