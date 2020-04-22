Best OnePlus 8 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

The OnePlus 8 brings a plethora of high-end specs and features to a smartphone with a very respectable price tag. One of the highlights of the device is its 90Hz AMOLED display, meaning you'll want to do everything in your power to keep it protected. The OnePlus 8 does come with a pre-installed screen protector out of the box, but if that gets damaged or you want a backup, here are the best options available to you.

Keep your OnePlus 8 looking great

As mentioned at the top of this article, the OnePlus 8 already has a screen protector installed when you take it out of the box. It's a perfectly fine protector and one you can probably leave on for a while, but should it start to peel off or get damaged, it's a good idea to have a backup to replace it with.

Overall, we recommend going with the TopACE Flexible TPU Film Screen Protector (3-Pack). It's a film protector just like the one pre-installed, but we'd argue it's even a bit better. It has a 99% transparency rating so that it doesn't make your screen look worse, it covers the entire display, and the self-healing tech is especially impressive.

If you're after a tempered glass protector for better scratch protection, you can't go wrong with the CaptainShld Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack). When you factor in the glass construction, case-friendliness, and incredible value, it's easy to see why this is one of our top recommendations.