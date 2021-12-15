Best OnePlus 8 screen protectors 2022

The OnePlus 8 brings a plethora of high-end specs and features to a smartphone with a very respectable price tag. One of the device's highlights is its 90Hz AMOLED display, meaning you'll want to do everything in your power to keep it protected. The OnePlus 8 does come with a pre-installed screen protector right out of the box, but if that gets damaged or you want a backup. Here are our top picks for the best OnePlus 8 screen protectors available to you now.

All around great QITAYO Flexible TPU Film Screen Protector (3-Pack) $10 at Amazon QITAYO's screen protector is the most similar to what's pre-installed on the OnePlus 8, seeing as how it's made from a flexible TPU material. The protector is fully compatible with the phone's in-screen fingerprint sensor, is easy to install, and can even self-repair small scratches and bubbles in about 24 hours. The best part? You get a pack of three for a really competitive price. No scratches here Orzero Edge-to-Edge Screen Protector (3-Pack) $8 at Amazon This edge-to-edge protector covers the entire display of the OnePlus 8, ensuring no part of it goes uncovered. A four-layer design ensures maximum scratch-resistance, and Orzero promises 99% screen clarity to ruin the OnePlus 8's excellent display. On top of all that, the value proposition here is top-notch. Front and back Ibywind Screen and Camera Protector (2-Pack) $11 at Amazon In addition to the film protector above, Ibywind has another option up its sleeve that may be a better fit for you. This screen protector is made of a TPU film which is super thin and feels smooth to the touch. You also get a protector for the rear camera housing and the back of the phone, giving you another layer of coverage without interfering with image quality. Full coverage COOLPRO Screen Protector Tempered Glass (2-Pack) $11 at Amazon Another tempered glass protector we recommend checking out comes from COOLPRO. Again, you get a pair of top-notch protectors, making it a good value. There's a 9H hardness rating to protect against all kinds of scratches. It doesn't affect touchscreen sensitivity, curved edges allow for increased comfort, and installation is a breeze. Easy installation Tamoria Screen Protector with Installation Kit (3-Pack) $10 at Amazon Tamoria makes screen protectors for just about every major smartphone out there, including the OnePlus 8. These protectors are made from Tamorias's fourth-gen TPU film, touting great transparency, a super-thin design, and a bubble-free finish. You get an installation kit with clear and concise steps, making it easy to set up. This pack comes with three protectors in the box, making it one of the better values out there. Heals itself LK Film Screen Protectors (3-Pack) $10 at Amazon LK is another company that you can count on to create a screen protector for every phone release, and its film protectors are among the best out there. You get a bundle of three screen protectors in the box, with each one featuring LK's self-healing tech that automatically removes bubbles and scratches to keep your phone looking as great as possible.

Keep your OnePlus 8 looking great

As mentioned at the top of this article, the OnePlus 8 already has a screen protector installed when you take it out of the box. It's a perfectly fine protector and one you can probably leave on for a while, but should it start to peel off or get damaged, it's a good idea to have a backup to replace it with.

Overall, we recommend going with the QITAYO Flexible TPU Film Screen Protector (3-Pack). It's a film protector just like the one pre-installed, but we'd argue it's even a bit better. It has a 99% transparency rating so that it doesn't make your screen look worse, it covers the entire display, and the self-healing tech is especially impressive.

If you're after a tempered glass protector for better scratch protection, you can't go wrong with the COOLPRO Screen Protector Tempered Glass (2-Pack). When you factor in the glass construction, case-friendliness, and incredible value, it's easy to see why this is one of our top recommendations. But, of course, a screen protector will guard your phone's display but not the rest of it, so be sure to get the best case for your OnePlus 8.