Best OnePlus 8 Pro Cases 2022

Your OnePlus 8 Pro deserves a case as great as it is. After all, the OnePlus 8 Pro is big, beautiful, and boasts some great features, including IP water resistance and wireless charging. The back glass comes in funky colors like Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue, but it's still a glass-backed phone, and that means you'll want to protect it so that you're not blowing hundreds of dollars repairing or replacing it. After extensive research, these are the best OnePlus 8 Pro cases you can buy.

Let's kick it

Poetic Revolution

The OnePlus 8 Pro can last a long time if you protect it, and heavy-duty cases like the Revolution offer that protection in spades. Not only does this case come with a screen protector, but it also has a kickstand on the back for propping it up on your desk or nightstand.

So sleek and svelte

X-Level Guardian

This case might not be textured like the Spigen Liquid Air, but it trades that texturing for a slimmer profile and more eye-catching color. It also comes in black, but the burgundy Wine Red adds a little colorful sophistication to your 8 Pro.

Flexible and functional

Spigen Liquid Air

Since it launched a few years ago, I've loved the Liquid Air line, offering up the grip on the back and sides of the phone while still being slim in hand and even enough to work with PopSockets and magnetic car mount plates.

Affordable protection

Tudia Merge Series

This dual-layer case comes in four colors, including a blue that should help the Ultramarine Blue pop, and the squishy TPU corner bumpers should help mitigate those dreaded corner drops.

Show your colors

Ringke Fusion X

Combine a robust bumper with a crystal clear back, and you get the best of both worlds; something that's protective but still showcases the darling color of your OnePlus 8 Pro. I'm partial to the Turquoise, but the Camo Black hides smudges.

Slim scratch protection

Almiao Thin Fit

If you just want to add a little grip and a little protection against scuffs and scratches, this snap-on case is your no-bulk solution. If you're jealous of all the warm, fuzzy colors that the OnePlus 8's Interstellar Glow can do, there are pink and red options here.

Grippy and safe

Caseology Vault

Caseology's TPU case is mostly covered by a plain texture but feels almost leathery in hand in the best way possible. The accenting around the camera module adds some style and personality to the case.

Bumpity bump bump

Nillkin Textured Case

OnePlus has an Official Nylon case it's selling for the OnePlus 8, but for the Pro, you'll have to turn to third-party case makers for that same tactile feeling. It's not the same (the back here is polycarbonate instead of Nylon), but the look and feel are the same.

Clearly durable

UAG Plasma

UAG makes some of the more durable cases on the market, and the Plasma offers up that durability in a grippy, translucent package. The rubberized corners and honeycomb back should help your 8 Pro survive repeated drops without shattering that beautiful glass.

What are the best OnePlus 8 Pro cases?

The OnePlus 8 Pro is among the best phones OnePlus has ever made and one of the best Android phones available. There are some fantastic case options, like the thin X-level Guardian and multi-functional Poetic Revolution. The X-Level is perfect for those seeking a thin case that still has some life to it. The Poetic Revolution's kickstand makes it perfect for propping it up next to your computer — or next to your plate as you doomscroll through dinner.

If you prefer to protect your phone more affordably, the Tudia Merge Series is here with the time-tested hybrid style and classic color options like Rose Gold, Silver, and bold Blue.

And once you've protected the back of this lovely phone, you should grab your OnePlus 8 Pro an awesome screen protector to keep the glass from shattering your excellent Android experience.

