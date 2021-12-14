Best OnePlus 8 Pro Cases 2022

Your OnePlus 8 Pro deserves a case as great as it is. After all, the OnePlus 8 Pro is big, beautiful, and boasts some great features, including IP water resistance and wireless charging. The back glass comes in funky colors like Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue, but it's still a glass-backed phone, and that means you'll want to protect it so that you're not blowing hundreds of dollars repairing or replacing it. After extensive research, these are the best OnePlus 8 Pro cases you can buy.

What are the best OnePlus 8 Pro cases?

The OnePlus 8 Pro is among the best phones OnePlus has ever made and one of the best Android phones available. There are some fantastic case options, like the thin X-level Guardian and multi-functional Poetic Revolution. The X-Level is perfect for those seeking a thin case that still has some life to it. The Poetic Revolution's kickstand makes it perfect for propping it up next to your computer — or next to your plate as you doomscroll through dinner.

If you prefer to protect your phone more affordably, the Tudia Merge Series is here with the time-tested hybrid style and classic color options like Rose Gold, Silver, and bold Blue.

And once you've protected the back of this lovely phone, you should grab your OnePlus 8 Pro an awesome screen protector to keep the glass from shattering your excellent Android experience.