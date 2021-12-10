Best OnePlus 8 Pro Screen Protectors 2022

With the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus set out to create its first proper flagship — a phone that doesn't hold back in any regard. The result is mighty impressive, with the 8 Pro being one of the very best Android phones you can buy in 2021. The 120Hz AMOLED display is one of its greatest strengths, and thankfully, you get a pre-installed screen protector to keep it looking great. What happens when that one starts to wear down, and you need a backup? Here are the best OnePlus 8 Pro screen protectors that we recommend picking up.

Great value WRJ HD Tempered Glass Screen Protector $5 at Amazon Are you trying to spend as little as possible? This screen protector from WRJ is an excellent deal. It's a tempered glass protector that is easy to install and won't shatter should you drop your phone thanks to the 9H hardness and bursting resistance. Plenty to go around OMOTON TPU Film Screen Protector (4-Pack) $10 at Amazon Three-packs of screen protectors are great, but what if you need even more? Whether you want to share them with friends or just ensure you have plenty to last, OMOTON sells a four-pack for about the same price. Along with being an excellent value, the protectors themselves are reliable, too. They have self-healing tech, fast touchscreen response times, and are only 0.1mm thick. Total package GESMA Screen and Camera Protectors (3-Pack) $13 at Amazon GESMA's screen protector bundle is one of the most complete you can buy. You get three-film screen protectors, each of which has a bubble-free installation, offers edge-to-edge coverage and is case-friendly. On top of that, you're also treated to two camera protectors that keep the back glass surrounding the sensors out of harm's way. Four-layer goodness Orzero Edge-to-Edge TPU Film Screen Protector (3-Pack) $8 at Amazon You might think that film screen protectors are pretty simple by design, but Orzero takes that idea and flips it on its head. These protectors feature four distinct layers, allowing for maximum protection, a truly high-quality experience, and a surprisingly thin 0.15mm design. Orzero's protectors offer full edge-to-edge coverage, 99% screen clarity, easy installation, and more. Self-healing LK Film Screen Protectors (3-Pack) $10 at Amazon Another excellent choice for OnePlus 8 Pro screen protectors comes from LK. You're getting three film protectors for an excellent price, and LK has some interesting tech packed into them. Each protector comes with self-healing tech, which helps to remove unwanted bubbles and even scratches. Add that with 99% clarity and case-friendliness, and you can't go wrong. Fingerprints begone A-VIDET Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack) $10 at Amazon A-VIDET offers an exceptionally high-quality product. All the expected features are here, including 9H hardness for scratch and shatter protection, easy installation, and a precise fit. We especially like the durable design and the ability to keep unwanted fingerprints and smudges off your screen.

Keep your OnePlus 8 Pro safe at all costs

The OnePlus 8 Pro has one of the best displays available on a smartphone, meaning you'll want to do everything you can to keep it looking like new. Because of this, we really appreciate OnePlus pre-installing a screen protector on the phone, so everyone has some security from day one.

That said, if that protector starts to peel off your phone or show signs of wear and tear, you'll want to have something to replace it with. When it comes time to do that, we recommend buying the WRJ HD Film Screen Protector. It's incredibly easy to install on the OnePlus 8 Pro and you won't pay for more than you need, getting just a single screen protector.

If you'd rather go the film protector route, check out the LK Screen Protectors, which come three in a pack and features convenient self-healing technology to remove unsightly bubbles and scratches.

Once you've chosen a screen protector, don't forget to also buy a protective case for the OnePlus 8 Pro to ensure full 360-degree protection of the device.