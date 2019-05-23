The OnePlus 7 Pro is powerful, eye-catching, and incredibly slippery. As much as we love the phone, it's almost impossible to use the thing without a case of some sort — it's heavy (relatively speaking) and has glass on the back. This is a brand new phone, so the case selection isn't complete yet, but here are our top recommendations so far!
- Striking hybrid: Ringke Fusion-X
- Nothing like nylon: OnePlus Nylon Bumper Case
- Does the basics: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Ready for anything: Sucnakp Shock Absorption Case
- Dual layer goodness: TUDIA Merge
- Super unique: OnePlus Sandstone Protective Case
- Heavy duty: Osophter Dual Layer Case
- Thin and grippy: KuGi Case
- Carbon fiber: OnePlus Karbon Protective Case
Striking hybrid: Ringke Fusion-XStaff pick
Ringke's Fusion-X takes the best bits of a clear and rugged case, mashes them into one package, and calls it a day. There's a dot matrix pattern on the clear portion to prevent an unwanted rainbow effect, lanyard hole, and a raised lip around the pop-up camera to keep it secure at all times.
Nothing like nylon: OnePlus Nylon Bumper Case
OnePlus has always made great first-party cases for its phones, and thankfully, that hasn't changed with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company's Nylon Bumper Case snaps onto the phone with ease and offers great all-around protection in a relatively slim profile. Plus, that nylon texture looks and feels fantastic.
Does the basics: Spigen Rugged Armor
Want a good, reliable case without spending too much? You can't go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor. It's made with care, provides plenty of coverage for the 7 Pro without bulking it up, and fits like a glove. The back is a little slippery, but it's still better than going naked.
Ready for anything: Sucnakp Shock Absorption Case
The OnePlus 7 Pro is a slippery phone with a fragile glass back, so if you have a tendency to drop things, you'll want to get a super rugged case like this Sucnakp one. It offers shock protection, drop resistance, and is available in five different colors. Even better, it comes with a three-year warranty.
Dual layer goodness: TUDIA Merge
Want great protection but with a different design? Check out the TUDIA Merge. Available in blue, black, gray, and rose gold, the Merge features two distinct layers of a soft TPU and hard hard polycarbonate to keep the OnePlus 7 Pro safe 24/7. There's also a raised edge over the phone's screen.
Super unique: OnePlus Sandstone Protective Case
The OnePlus One got a lot of attention for its unique Sandstone finish, and with the Sandstone Protective Case, you can get that same unique texture for the OnePlus 7 Pro. It's soft and grippy at the same time, and if you've ever felt it before, you'll know there's really nothing else quite like it on the market.
Heavy duty: Osophter Dual Layer Case
If ruggedness is your top priority, Osophter's case needs to be at the top of your short list. It has a dual-layer design, including a soft TPU on the inside and hard polycarbonate exterior. It provides full 360-degree protection, keeps dust at bay, and even has a built-in heat sink to keep your phone cool as a cucumber.
Thin and grippy: KuGi Case
For those of you that want to keep your OnePlus 7 Pro safe without adding too much bulk, there's the KuGi Case. It's just 1.2mm thin at its thickest, has a unique grippy texture on the back, and doesn't show any fingerprints. We also love the slim profile and three color options.
Carbon fiber: OnePlus Karbon Protective Case
This is the same case as the Sandstone one we previously mentioned except the back texture is Karbon instead of Sandstone. While not as unique to the OnePlus brand, the Karbon finish does have a very pleasing design with special fibers that offer enhanced shock and temperature protection.
If we had to choose
Above all of the other cases on this list, the Ringke Fusion-X manages to stand out as one of the very best you can buy. While clear cases aren't for everyone, the hybrid design that's on display here looks fantastic and provides the OnePlus 7 Pro with great protection from just about everything.
Plus, with a price tag this low, just about anyone can pick it up without their wallet hurting too much.
Now, if you have a few more dollars to spend, it really is worth looking into OnePlus's official cases. Specifically, we recommend the Sandstone Protective Case and Nylon Bumper Case.
While these two options are on the expensive side of things, they fit the 7 Pro perfectly, have super original designs, and can't be found for any other phone.
