The OnePlus 7 Pro is powerful, eye-catching, and incredibly slippery. As much as we love the phone, it's almost impossible to use the thing without a case of some sort — it's heavy (relatively speaking) and has glass on the back. This is a brand new phone, so the case selection isn't complete yet, but here are our top recommendations so far!

If we had to choose

Above all of the other cases on this list, the Ringke Fusion-X manages to stand out as one of the very best you can buy. While clear cases aren't for everyone, the hybrid design that's on display here looks fantastic and provides the OnePlus 7 Pro with great protection from just about everything.

Plus, with a price tag this low, just about anyone can pick it up without their wallet hurting too much.

Now, if you have a few more dollars to spend, it really is worth looking into OnePlus's official cases. Specifically, we recommend the Sandstone Protective Case and Nylon Bumper Case.

While these two options are on the expensive side of things, they fit the 7 Pro perfectly, have super original designs, and can't be found for any other phone.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.