Best OnePlus 7 Pro Cases in 2022

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powerful, eye-catching, and incredibly slippery. As much as we love the phone, it's almost impossible to use without a case — it's heavy and has glass on the back. Here are our picks for the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases you can buy!

An easy choice Spigen Rugged Armor $11.99 at Amazon Want a good, reliable case without spending too much? You can't go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor. It's made with care, provides plenty of coverage for the 7 Pro without bulking it up, and fits like a glove. The back is a little slippery, but it's still worlds better than going naked. Striking hybrid Ringke Fusion-X $18 at Amazon Ringke's Fusion-X takes the best bits of a clear and rugged case, mashes them into one package, and calls it a day. There's a dot matrix pattern on the transparent portion to prevent an unwanted rainbow effect, lanyard hole, and a raised lip around the pop-up camera to keep it secure at all times. Leather wallet Foluu Leather Wallet Case $8 at Amazon Combing a wallet and case into one package, this option from Foluu offers a lot of functionality on the cheap. As a case, it keeps the OnePlus 7 Pro protected against daily wear and tear for both the front and back. As a wallet, it can store up to three cards and has a pocket for loose cash. Not to mention it also acts as a kickstand for the 7 Pro! Slim and colorful Anccer Colorful Series $13 at Amazon There's no denying that the OnePlus 7 Pro is a good-looking phone, but should you find yourself wanting to spruce it up just a little more, the Anccer Colorful Series is the way to go. Available in blue, green, pink, red, and black, this case adds a nice bit of pop the 7 Pro without adding any unwanted bulk or heft. Clearly great Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series Case $33 at Amazon The OnePlus 7 Pro is a truly gorgeous phone, especially if you get it in Nebula Blue or Almond. If you want to keep it safe from scratches/cracks without hiding its design, the clear Otterbox Symmetry Clear case is a great pickup. It's lightweight and slim, pops easily on and off your phone in one piece, and comes with Otterbox's limited lifetime warranty. Has a kickstand Spigen Tough Armor $16.99 at Amazon There are plenty of excellent cases for the OnePlus 7 Pro, but one that stands out as something that should be in everyone's collection is the Spigen Tough Armor. The Tough Armor is well-built, has a dual-layer design for increased ruggedness, and has a military-grade rating for drop protection. On top of all that, you get a kickstand built into the back of the case! Super unique OnePlus Sandstone Protective Case $30 at OnePlus The OnePlus One got a lot of attention for its unique Sandstone finish, and with the Sandstone Protective Case, you can get that same unique texture for the OnePlus 7 Pro. It's soft and grippy at the same time, and if you've ever felt it before, you'll know there's really nothing else quite like it on the market. Ready for anything UAG Plasma Series $40 at Amazon The OnePlus 7 Pro is a big, slippery beast. If you know that you have a tendency to frequently drop your phones and need something that'll be able to withstand anything, buy the UAG Plasma Series. It has an armored shell and impact-resistant core for maximum durability, allowing for a MIL-STD rating. We also love the oversized buttons and feather-light design. Put a ring on it Chitri Soft TPU Bumper Case $14 at Amazon The convenient ring on the back of this case pops flush into its holder when you are using it. Then, you can pop it out if you want a more secure grip for taking selfies, or to use it as a kickstand. It rotates 360 degrees so you can use it to prop your phone up in either portrait or landscape mode. The thin and lightweight case itself has a shock-absorbing airbag inside to keep your phone sufficiently protected from drops and bumps. Built-in screen protector Poetic Full-Body Hybrid $17 at Amazon Poetic's Full-Body Hybrid case is designed to keep your OnePlus 7 Pro safe from all types of danger while also looking as sleek as can be. The back of the case is reinforced with an impact-resistant bumper and around the front is a built-in screen protector. This gives you full 360-degree coverage from anything, and for some people, that's a must-have. Natural wood HHDY Natural Wood Case $10 at Amazon Made of wood veneer with a soft TPU bumper, this fashion-forward case offers both durable protection as well as elegant design. It comes with a built-in kickstand to prop the device up for watching videos of doing video calls. Pattern options include soothing imagery of things like feathers, deer, the rainforest, waves, and sunflowers.

These are the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases

We think you'll be happy with any of the cases on this list, but if we had to choose just one, our top recommendation would go to the Spigen Rugged Armor. It may not look like much at first glance, but we absolutely love the ample protection it offers the 7 Pro while maintaining such a slim and lightweight form factor.

If you're OK spending a bit more money, we also strongly recommend the OnePlus Sandstone Protective Case. OnePlus's Sandstone material is one of the most iconic we've ever seen in the smartphone market, and with this case, you can get that incredible look and feel on the 7 Pro.

For those willing to spend, you can never go wrong with Otterbox either, which has a reputation for making great cases, backed by the company's limited lifetime warranty. The Ottetbox Symmetry Clear Series Case costs more than the others on this list, but you'll be able to show off the gorgeous and sleek look of the phone while also keeping it well protected.

Last but not least, another good choice is the Poetic Full-Body Hybrid. The OnePlus 7 Pro is a big and slippery phone. If you're someone that tends to be rough on your tech, this is the case you need. It's insanely durable, has a screen protector, and comes in at a price we think most people will be quite happy with.