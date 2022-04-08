Best OnePlus 10 Pro screen protectors 2022
Let's be careful with that stunning AMOLED display.
OnePlus is striving hard to come back to form with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Say what you will about the stove-top camera unit, but you've got to love their boldness this time around. The buttery smooth 120Hz AMOLED panel is a dream, so you'd better grab one of the best OnePlus 10 Pro screen protectors to keep it free of scratches, cracks, and nicks.
Keep that screen crack-free with these protectors
Staff pick
Orzero TPU Screen Protector for OnePlus 10 Pro (3+2 pack)
No more scratches
Safeguard your OnePlus 10 Pro's display with this high quality TPU film from Orzero. It glides on real smooth and feels great to use with the touch screen. You get three pieces for the AMOLED panel and two glass protectors for the camera unit too.
CoverON Tempered Glass for OnePlus 10 Pro (2 pack)
Covers all angles
The CoverOn Tempered Glass coats every single inch of that curved display. You get edge-to-edge protection with darkened bezels on this sturdy screen protector. There's an extra in the box which is perfect for emergency use.
Akcoo UV Liquid Adhesive Tempered Glass for OnePlus 10 Pro (3 pack)
Ultra-secure fix
The Akcoo UV Liquid Adhesive Tempered Glass is secured on top of your OnePlus 10 Pro's screen using a UV-cured adhesive. This makes it extremely strong and resistant to shock, keeping the panel underneath intact. The tempered glass has an oleophobic coating, preventing fingerprint marks and smudges.
Supershieldz TPU Screen Protector for OnePlus 10 Pro (2 pack)
Budget protection
Not willing to spend case money on a screen protector? This TPU film from Supershieldz will suffice. There are two pieces in the box and they don't add a thick layer to your phone's screen like most glass ones tend to. Using your OnePlus 10 Pro with this on won't hamper the touch sensitivity and bolster the display's durability.
GOBUKEE Tempered Glass Screen Protector for OnePlus 10 Pro (2+2 pack)
Front and back
GOBUKEE packs plenty of value in this double pack of tempered glass screen protectors, throwing in two glass protectors for the cameras as well. Boasting a 9H level of hardness, it's really easy to put the GOBUKEE Tempered Glass on by yourself thanks to the assistive kit included.
Poetic Revolution Case for OnePlus 10 Pro
Built like a tank
Poetic gives you a heavy-duty phone cover along with a built-in screen protector for your OnePlus 10 Pro in the form of the Revolution case. This takes care of all your shopping needs to keep the phone in mint condition, all at once. You can choose from three colorways that accentuate the screen's curves with a dash of color.
Screen safety matters a lot
Don't you dare skimp out on decent screen protection for your premium OnePlus 10 Pro. Taking care of that 6.7-inch AMOLED panel is serious business, so be sure to invest in its wellbeing by getting the best screen protector. Our top pick is the Orzero TPU Screen Protector for multiple reasons. Orzero is a trusted brand that delivers quality on a budget, minus the compromise. Cheaper tempered glass might crack easily but thermoplastic polyurethane films don't run that risk. Besides, I don't know about you but I personally prefer the real-world feel of a plastic film over the thickness that a glass screen guard adds.
If you're bent on buying a tempered glass screen protector, CoverON's offering is well worth your time and money. Not only does the brand excel at making great phone cases for the OnePlus 10 Pro, but they also make some decent screen protectors. With curved edges, 9H hardness, scratch resistance, and a narrow width of 0.3mm, you won't have any complaints with the CoverOn Tempered Glass.
