Best OnePlus 10 Pro screen protectors 2022

OnePlus is striving hard to come back to form with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Say what you will about the stove-top camera unit, but you've got to love their boldness this time around. The buttery smooth 120Hz AMOLED panel is a dream, so you'd better grab one of the best OnePlus 10 Pro screen protectors to keep it free of scratches, cracks, and nicks.

Keep that screen crack-free with these protectors

Screen safety matters a lot

Don't you dare skimp out on decent screen protection for your premium OnePlus 10 Pro. Taking care of that 6.7-inch AMOLED panel is serious business, so be sure to invest in its wellbeing by getting the best screen protector. Our top pick is the Orzero TPU Screen Protector for multiple reasons. Orzero is a trusted brand that delivers quality on a budget, minus the compromise. Cheaper tempered glass might crack easily but thermoplastic polyurethane films don't run that risk. Besides, I don't know about you but I personally prefer the real-world feel of a plastic film over the thickness that a glass screen guard adds.

If you're bent on buying a tempered glass screen protector, CoverON's offering is well worth your time and money. Not only does the brand excel at making great phone cases for the OnePlus 10 Pro, but they also make some decent screen protectors. With curved edges, 9H hardness, scratch resistance, and a narrow width of 0.3mm, you won't have any complaints with the CoverOn Tempered Glass.