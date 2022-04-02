Best OnePlus 10 Pro cases 2022

OnePlus has unleashed its lean, mean, green machine into the wild. If you've managed to get your hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro, the first thing to do is getting an awesome phone case. After you've tightened your OnePlus device's defenses, get yourself the most durable screen protector for your OnePlus 10 Pro.

Staff pick Dbrand Grip Case for OnePlus 10 Pro Check Amazon $40 at Dbrand This striking case from Dbrand gives off strong F1 vibes and we are living for it. It has a fabulous textured back and grippy edges to help you hold on to your OnePlus 10 Pro real tight. A class above the rest Anccer Leather Case for OnePlus 10 Pro $14.99 at Amazon Anccer excels at crafting thin, lightweight phone covers. This Leather Case for the OnePlus 10 Pro doesn't fall short in either category. You'll be mesmerized with the soft leather on the back complimented by the dark silicone edges that spill around the camera unit in style. Show off Spigen Ultra Hybrid for OnePlus 10 Pro $13.99 at Amazon Most clear cases run the risk of lowering your phone's defenses as opposed to other options. Spigen's Ultra Hybrid cover does the opposite, reinforcing protection with raised edges all around. It also lets you show off your flagship OnePlus 10 Pro in all its flashy glory. Pop of color Caseology Athlex Series for OnePlus 10 Pro $16.99 at Amazon Caseology designed the Athlex Series specifically for the OnePlus 10 Pro from the ground up. The resulting phone case is a serene, unusual cover with a fine feel and a hint of color. The green accent is particularly eye-catching, but you'll have to go to Caseology directly to get it for now, as Amazon only carries the gray colorway. Mother nature in your pocket CoverON FlexGuard Series for OnePlus 10 Pro $9.99 at Amazon Transform your zazzy OnePlus 10 Pro's vibe into something soothing and in touch with the planet. CoverON's soft silicone case comes in plenty of natural patterns bearing trees, leaves, and flowers. It's a snug fit but the camera lips guard the precious parts. Go hard or go hard UAG Plasma Series for OnePlus 10 Pro Check Amazon $40 at UAG UAG left no holes barred with the ruggedly built UAG Plasma Series. You can chuck your OnePlus 10 Pro from a height of 15ft and it'll stay intact in this phone cover. This case offers an unmatched level of shock resistance. Traditional option kwmobile Wallet Case for OnePlus 10 Pro $13.99 at Amazon Do away with fancy-schmancy OnePlus 10 Pro cases and choose this traditional wallet case with a folio for added frontal security. The flip cover folds away as a kickstand and you get loads of space to carry cards, cash, and other bits of paper. Spruce it up Foluu Silicone Case for OnePlus 10 Pro $8.99 at Amazon The OnePlus 10 Pro's original green hue not loud enough for you? Grab this bright and colorful monochrome cover from Foluu. Apart from the standard black option, you've got two lovely tints of blue and a refreshing green-gray color.

Never settle for lesser cases

Dbrand makes some excellent skins for phones. Our very own Nick Sutrich was smitten by the Dbrand leather skin in his review. Just like the skin, the Dbrand Grip Case for the OnePlus 10 Pro is equally mesmerizing. Not only is its deep red shade pleasing to the eyes but it's also a sensible phone cover because the raised edges around the camera unit protect it well. You'll be very happy to find that it isn't bulky either. Let's not forget the added perk of having a case that matches the signature crimson cable.

If you're looking to showcase the unique design of your OnePlus 10 Pro, grabbing a transparent case makes perfect sense. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is the right case for this job as it is completely see-through from every angle, allowing you to boast the unusual looks of your snazzy device. It has raised lips around the important bits such as the camera, giving you some confidence in the face of unprecedented falls and impacts.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best OnePlus phones of all time, so you definitely need to invest in a proper case. The right phone cover bolsters your phone's durability and feel, ensuring increased longevity in the long run.