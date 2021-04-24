Best Oculus Quest 2 Head Strap & Elite Strap Alternatives Android Central 2021

Do you find the elastic band that ships with the Quest 2 uncomfortable? Have you had your Quest 2 Elite Strap break? Surprisingly, the best Quest 2 strap isn't actually any of the official solutions, although you won't necessarily have to ditch what you've got to make it better. Whether you're looking for a head strap that'll let you use a mouse and keyboard with your Quest 2 for longer, or you need better weight distribution for when you're playing the best Quest 2 games, we've got several options for you to choose from.

Cradle your cranium : Eyglo Elite Strap Staff Pick The Eyglo Elite Strap is probably the single-most comfortable strap on this list, and that's why it earns the Staff Pick award. Unlike the original strap or even the official Oculus Elite Strap, Eyglo's model completely hugs the back of your cranium with soft PU-leather foam that's removable and easy to clean. Like the Elite Strap, the size can be easily adjusted with the simple turn-knob on the back. On top of that, Eyglo makes three different sizes to fit different-sized heads, making this one of the best ways to have your Quest 2 hug your head for a long time. From $33 at Amazon Your favorite color : MASiKEN K6 Elite Strap MASiKEN's design is near-identical to Eyglo's. However, instead of offering different sizes, MASiKEN makes its headset in different colors. From green to blue, black, white, red, and even yellow, MASiKEN has several primaries covered and is a great fit when combined with colorful silicone pad covers. $35 at Amazon The lighter side : Seltureone Head Strap Seltureone's Elite Strap goes a bit smaller and lighter than Eyglo's, and that's part of the charm of the product. The Seltureone Elite Strap hugs the back of your head and the base of your skull with a soft cushion that's removable and adjustable, although it's not washable, so you might not want to share it with too many people if you're playing active games where you sweat a lot. It is easily removable and resizable thanks to the rotatable wheel on the back. $35 at Amazon Add a little PSVR : Baodancat Elite Strap There's no denying the overall shape of the Baodancat Elite Strap is very similar to the PSVR, and that's not at all a bad thing. A super thick PU-leather cushion rests both on your forehead and the back of your head, while the strap itself is easily adjustable thanks to the rotatable wheel on the back. Those pads are all removable and easily washable, making sharing the Quest 2 with this strap a much more pleasant experience. It's also made of high-quality plastic that won't break, unlike some other elite straps. $43 at Amazon Better than the original : VOKOO Elite Strap VOKOO's Elite Strap design is a bit closer to the official Oculus Elite Strap than many other options here, although VOKOO switches up the back of the head strap for another shape. Removable and easily washable PU leather pads adorn the back of the strap and cushion your head, making it easy to wear it for long periods of time. $37 at Amazon Enhance, don't replace : AMVR Head Back Padding AMVR's oval-shaped soft TPU pad is less of a pad and more of a weight distribution method for the cloth strap that ships with the Quest 2. If you're happy with the cloth straps and need a bit more support, this is a rather inexpensive option that also comes in two colors: black or white. $18 at Amazon Add a cushion : VR Cover Head Strap Foam Pad VR Cover makes a super comfortable triple-pad setup that fits over the top of the cloth strap that ships with the Quest 2. I personally use this product and really enjoy how much padding it adds to the top and back of my head. It's easy to remove thanks to velcro straps that fit over the top of the cloth strap, and the PU leather outside makes it easy to clean, too. $19 at VR Cover When only the best will do : Frankenquest Deluxe Audio Strap The Frankenquest, as the name might imply, is an amalgam of two different and unrelated products combined into one magnificent outcome. Taking the HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap — arguably one of the best VR accessories ever thanks to its all-in-one design — and a 3D printed accessory that helps it snap to the Quest 2, the Frankenquest head strap is the single best solution you'll find anywhere. In addition to being ultra-comfortable, it also sports built-in headphones that sit just on the outside of your ears, which are easily adjustable to fit different ear heights and sizes. Just make sure you get both the Deluxe Audio Strap and the Frankenquest adapter below, as you'll need both to complete the package. $23 at Amazon

$100 at Amazon

Don't settle

While the cloth strap that ships with the Quest 2 might be considered good enough to start with, gamers who play a lot in VR will find that it leaves a bit to be desired. Whether you're just getting pads or a cushion to enhance this cloth strap, or you're looking to replace the entire head strap instead, there are tons of options here that don't cost very much at all. With most options hovering around the $35 mark, the best Quest 2 straps will cost only as much as a new game and will last you for months and years to come, adding a significant amount of comfort to your play.

If you really want to go all-out and have the best money can buy, the ever-faithful Frankenquest is available for the Quest 2. That's a crazy combination of the HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap and some fairly simple 3D printed clips that keep it in place. Once you put this thing on your head, you'll be wondering why every VR headset isn't this darn comfortable. As a bonus, the headphones are already built into the strap, making this a glorious all-in-one solution.