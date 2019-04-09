Regardless of which device you own, it's extremely important to keep it protected, front and back. The Nokia 9 PureView is no different, as this unique device is covered in glass and is susceptible to scratches, cracks, and more. We're going to take a look at a few of the best screen protectors so you can keep your new 9 PureView looking fresh.
Clear and precise
Supershieldz Tempered Glass 2-packStaff pick
Supershieldz offers some tempered glass screen protectors of their own with 2.5D rounded edge glass, 99.99% HD clarity, and 9H hardness. The company also offers a "no-hassle" lifetime replacement warranty, so you can get a new screen protector in case you use both of the included ones.
Ultra-thin glass
AVIDET Tempered Glass 2-Pack
This two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from AVIDET provide an ultra-thin fit, coming in at just 0.3mm. Installation is extremely easy, and the company offers support if you run into any issues while using the protectors.
Military Grade
ArmorSuit Case Friendly Anti-Bubble Film
Some folks simply don't like tempered glass, and luckily, there is a "standard" film option available from ArmorSuit. This offers scratch-resistance, with self-healing technology to help get rid of any small scratches that may occur. Plus, there is a lifetime warranty on the protector, provided you purchase it from the link below.
Get more for less
Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield 6-pack
Supershieldz not only makes tempered glass screen protectors, but also offers a film protector option for the Nokia 9 PureView. There are 6 screen protectors included in this pack, and the company claims that no residue will be left behind in the case that you need to change your screen protector.
Enhanced Protection
Olixar Case-Friendly Film Protection 2-pack
Olixar is primarily known for its various cases, but the company has some screen protectors for select devices, include the PureView. There are two protectors included in this pack, with a 2-year manufacturer warranty, and you don't have to worry about your case folding up the edges.
Pre-cut Armor
Dmax Armor Anti-Bubble High Definition Shield
This screen protector, from Dmax Armor, doesn't need any fancy sprays or adhesive in order to be installed, and the protectors are "pre-cut to fit your screen exactly". It's a steal.
If you need to find the best screen protector for the Nokia 9 PureView, then look no further than the SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector. The company offers a lifetime replacement warranty, 9H hardness and 2.5D rounded edge glass for the best fit that you can get on the PureView.
If you wanted to go the old-school route, we'd look at the ArmorSuit Case Friendly Screen Protector. This is because the film offers Ultra HD clarity, military-grade material, and self-healing technology. Plus, there's a lifetime replacement for those who need to get a new one after awhile.
