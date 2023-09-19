Best NAS deals of September 2023: Save big on Synology, Asustor, Terramaster, and more

If you're looking for the best NAS server deals, you've come to the right place. Between Synology, TerraMaster, ASUSTOR, WD, and Seagate, you have plenty of choices when it comes to selecting a new NAS, and we're gathering all of the best discounted picks of the month below.

The best NAS servers let you stream your locally-stored media on all devices in your home network using a service like Plex. You also get the ability to back up files automatically, host your own audio and video streaming server, and so much more.

Didn't find anything today? Well, Prime Day (Fall Edition) and the holiday season are just around the corner, so check back later to see what new deals have come down the pipeline. For now, let's take a look at the best offers available at this very moment.

Best NAS deals

Synology DiskStation DS1522+: $699 $579.95 at Amazon Want more drive bays? You should consider the DS1522+. It misses out on the ability to use the M.2 drives for storage, but you get fantastic hardware, four Gigabit Ethernet ports with an upgrade to 10GbE, and much better extensibility. Plus, if you order if from Amazon today, you'll instantly save 17% on your purchase.

Synology DiskStation DS723+: $449 $419 at Amazon The DiskStation DS723+ is the ideal choice if you've already got a NAS and want to upgrade to a more powerful model or are interested in getting started with a home server. It's powered by AMD, has all the connectivity you need, and makes it a breeze to store media, and back up photos and videos from all the phones and other devices on your home network.

Asustor Lockerstor 4 AS6604T: $549, plus free $30 coupon at Amazon Although the discount isn't immediately obvious, if you click the little Apply Coupon button on the Amazon product page you'll get $30 off your purchase of the Asustor AS6604T, a 4-bay NAS that's perfectly-suited for content creators.

Buffalo LinkStation 220: $254.99 $229.99 at Amazon It's not a massive discount, but you can still get a nice 10% dropped from the price of the Buffalo LinkStation 220 if you order one from Amazon today. This storage device boasts a 2TB of total storage with dual drive bays and a minimalist design.

Terramaster F4-210 4-Bay NAS: $289.99 $217.99 at Newegg This week only, you can buy the Terramaster F4-210 NAS from Newegg and save a whopping $72! This server offers blazing fast speeds thanks to its powerful 1.4GHz CPU with 2GB of RAM. You also get four bays and a max capacity of 80TB.

FAQ

When is the next Prime Day?

Although it's technically called "Prime Big Deals Day", the next huge Amazon sale is expected to launch on October 10th and run through the 11th. This 48-hour Prime Day-esque sale will feature deep discounts on a ton of great tech, from phones and smartwatches to laptops and yes, NAS servers.

Historically, Prime Day has been one of the best times to buy a NAS outside of Black Friday, so make sure you check this page again when the sale goes live, as we'll be collecting all of the biggest deals here. Keep in mind that you'll need to sign up for Prime to gain access to most of the exclusive deals during the shopping event, but there's also a 30-day free trial if you don't want to pay.

Which NAS should I buy?

The first question you have to ask yourself is how much storage you're going to need. That sets the basis for whether you should get a two-bay, four-bay, or a larger NAS server.

Synology is the largest manufacturer of NAS servers, and it sells dozens of products across various categories. Synology is known for its high-quality offerings, and its products are built to last. But the defining feature of Synology's NAS models is the software, with the web-based DiskStation Manager setting the standard for this category.

If this is the first time you're buying a NAS and you don't want to invest a lot of money into an enclosure, the Synology DiskStation DS220j is our top pick for the best cheap NAS. You're still getting all the best software features that Synology has to offer, and while you don't get as many drive bays as some devices, it is a great choice for those making their foray into this segment. If you don't mind spending a little extra cash, the Synology DiskStation DS723+ is an excellent choice for most people.

How do I choose a hard drive for my NAS?

Choosing the right hard drive for your NAS is just as vital as selecting the right enclosure. Because NAS enclosures are designed to run 24/7, there are NAS-focused hard drives available in the market. These models feature vibration resistance and are designed to handle the stresses of a 24/7 environment, and differ from your regular hard drives.

Another factor to consider when choosing a NAS hard drive is the speed. HDDs are usually available in either 5400rpm or 7200rpm, and the latter delivers better performance because the spindle moves at 7,200 rounds per minute. I've used 5400rpm drives in NAS enclosures tailored for media streaming for years without any issues, but if you're building a more enthusiast-focused NAS and are looking for better performance, pick a model with a 7200rpm.

There are several NAS-focused hard drive product lines, with WD Red Plus and Seagate IronWolf dominating the sales charts. With drives starting out at 1TB and going all the way to 20TB, there's no shortage of options available across either product line.