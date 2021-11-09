Best Nanoleaf smart lights Android Central 2021
Nanoleaf is known for its unique lighting fixtures that range from the tile within a tile look of Nanoleaf Canvas panels to some of the best smart lights that lean more in the traditional smart light bulb category. Its product line literally comes in nearly all shapes and sizes, so picking out the best Nanoleaf smart lights can be challenging — but we're here to help.
- Endless possbilities: Nanoleaf Shapes
- More than just a light: Nanoleaf Canvas
- All lined out: Nanoleaf Lines
- The panels that started it all: Nanoleaf Aurora Light Panels
- Not your average light bulb: Nanoleaf Essential Smart Bulb
- Lighting by the foot: Nanoleaf Essential Lightstrip
- A natural glow: Nanoleaf Elements
Endless possbilities: Nanoleaf ShapesStaff Pick
Nanoleaf Shapes offer fantastic opportunities to express your creativity both in the layouts and the lighting possibilities, thanks to the interoperability with hexagons, triangles, and mini triangles. Mix and match the shapes to make your perfect design to match your room's aesthetic.
More than just a light: Nanoleaf Canvas
These square panels look like four tiles in one, creating even more expressive layout opportunities. The Nanoleaf Canvas is also touch-sensitive, so you can control the lights with a swipe of the hand — and even play games like Memory, Simon, and more.
All lined out: Nanoleaf Lines
The Nanoleaf Lines is fascinating in many ways, but perhaps primarily because of how they illuminate a room. Instead of shining the light towards you, the Lines shine towards the wall to create fun shapes in the negative space.
The panels that started it all: Nanoleaf Aurora Light Panels
The triangular-shaped Nanoleaf Aurora kicked off the light panel craze thanks to the fun designs that could be made with them, but also the vibrant colors the lights produce. Pairing that with sensors to allow the panels to react to music make these a great addition to any room.
Not your average light bulb: Nanoleaf Essential Smart Bulb
Though Nanoleaf is known for unique wall-mounted light panels, its Essential Smart Bulbs are worth a look too. Thanks to the amazingly saturated colors these light bulbs produce and the unique geometrical shape of the lights, these are anything but boring smart bulbs.
Lighting by the foot: Nanoleaf Essential Lightstrip
Nanoleaf brings its excellent LED lighting technology to the smart lightstrip game in the Essential Lightstrip so that you can add smart lighting in even more ways throughout your home. Thanks to the RGBCCWW LEDs, these lightstrips have perfect white tones and a full spectrum of colors.
A natural glow: Nanoleaf Elements
If you prefer a more natural look to your light fixtures but still want something that stands out, then the Nanoleaf Elements will be a great choice. The hexagonal-shaped panels have a wood-like finish to blend into your room while still offering all of the features you'd want from a smart light.
Smart lights with options
There are so many smart light products on the market. So whether you are looking for the best smart lights for gaming or simply a way to further express your creative side in your home with lighting that will do more than just brighten up a room — Nanoleaf has you covered.
Part of the fun of what Nanoleaf lights can offer is the variety of ways to arrange the light panels and Lines. From taking the panels and setting them up into a rudimentary geometric shape or linear pattern to recreating your favorite icons from a video game, Nanoleaf truly gives you more expressive ways to light your home. If you need a starting point for a lighting layout, we have found some of the best custom shapes for your Nanoleaf lights to get you going.
