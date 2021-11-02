Best Motorola edge screen protectors Android Central 2021

The Motorola Edge 2021 brings gaming phone-level high refresh rates to the mid-range segment. You would want to take care of that beautiful 6.8 inch LCD. To help you preserve your beloved phone's smooth display, we have rounded up the best Motorola Edge screen protectors for you.

Add layers of security

To increase security, a screen protector should be the first thing you buy for your phone, followed by a case for your Motorola Edge. The majority of your hard-earned coin goes towards the cost of the display when buying a phone so make sure you safeguard it. If you didn't get a protective film for your Moto Edge from the get-go, we've got you covered.

Our top pick for your Motorola Edge (2021) is the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It comes in a set of 2 and offers high clarity, reliable durability, and scratch-resistance. You get bang for your buck and a couple of extra screen protectors for emergencies. If you're on the prowl for a more premium product, the SaharaCase ZeroDamage Screen Protector serves as the best alternative. It costs a tad more, but you'll go to sleep comfortably at night knowing that your Motorola Edge is secured by top-tier tempered glass.