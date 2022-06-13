Best Motorola edge screen protectors 2022

The Motorola Edge (2021) brings gaming phone-level high refresh rates to the mid-range segment. Meanwhile, the Edge+ (2022) makes an attempt to reach for the stars with its 6.7-inch pOLED display, maintaining the Edge (2021)'s sublime 144Hz refresh rate. Whether its the pricier Edge+ or the more affordable Edge, you would want to take care of your Motorola phone's beautiful screen. To help you preserve your beloved phone's smooth display, we have rounded up the best Motorola Edge screen protectors for you.

Best Motorola edge (2021) screen protectors

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 Pack) Staff Pick Tempered glass screen protectors are the best of the lot as they don't take away much from the touchscreen experience. Supershieldz offers an excellent set of three for a bargain, making sure you always have backup pairs ready for your Motorola Edge. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) TQLGY Camera Lens Tempered Glass 3 Pack Motorola Edge 2021 Leave nothing uncovered TQLGY's set of protectors includes tempered glass for your Motorola Edge's display as well as camera lens protectors. You get three units of the screen guard and two units of the camera protector. Say goodbye to scratches on your screen and your camera bump. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) SaharaCase ZeroDamage Tempered Glass Screen Protector Premium protection SaharaCase may be known for its top-quality cases, but it also makes some sturdy glass screen protectors. For example, the ZeroDamage Screen Protector for the Motorola Edge offers a durable 9H level of hardness and comes with a comprehensive set of easy install tools. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) CoverON 2 Pack Tempered Glass For Motorola Edge 2021 Curvy gal Just like SaharaCase, CoverON too has made its name as a popular phone case maker and offers screen guards on the side. This Motorola Edge CoverON Screen Protector covers a larger portion of your display owing to its curved edges. If you want more coverage, this 2-pack is a fantastic pick. PUJUE Built-in Screen Protector Phone Case for Motorola Edge 2021 Two for one The PUJUE Phone Case comes in three lovely colors, and it has a built-in screen protector. It encases the front and back of your Motorola Edge, while simultaneously giving your phone a total makeover. Grab one in Black, Mint Green, or Purple. Anbzsign Privacy Screen Protector 2 Pack Motorola Edge 2021 Privacy first Those of you who value privacy above all else should consider the Anbzsign Privacy Screen Protector. It adds a coat of tinted anti-spy glass to your Motorola Edge so that only you can view the content on the screen. Nobody will be able to peek at your passwords or private data with this covering your phone's display.

Best Motorola Edge+ (2022) screen protectors

Motorola Moto Edge+ 2022 Screen Protector Staff Pick Motorola's first-party screen protector is an excellent choice for your Edge+ 2022. You're guaranteed to get high quality tempered glass that can resist scratches and a perfect fit. Plus, this is a completely see-through option, without darkened borders. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) LEEKUANGSU Glass Screen Protector 2 Pack Notch-less monster It's big, it's scratch-proof, it's notch-less. The LEEKUANGSU Screen Protector leaves no room for dust to creep under your Motorola Edge's screen protector. The whole thing is one slab of tempered glass, without any cutout for the front camera. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Supershieldz Tempered Glass 3 Pack for Motorola Edge+ 2022 Safe choice You can rely on the Supershieldz brand name to provide decent protection for your display. This Tempered Glass 3-Pack for the Motorola Edge+ 2022 glides on easily, eliminating the risk of scratches on the original display underneath. It also repels smudges and fingerprints. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Poetic Guardian Series Case for Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Full-body protection Complete your Motorola Edge+ shopping in one go with the Poetic Guardian Series Case. You get a built-in screen protector along with a rugged clear case that shows off your Edge+ 2022 to the world. Designed with rough use in mind, it fends off nicks and cracks easily. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) TQLGY Camera Lens Tempered Glass 3 Pack Motorola Edge+ 2022 Cameras coverage TQLGY goes out of its way to protect your Motorola Edge+ 2022. Not only do you get three sturdy tempered glass pieces, but there are also three camera lens protectors included in the mix. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Supershieldz PET Screen Protector 6 Pack for Motorola Edge+ 2022 Flexible variety Glass is good and all, but PET films provide unbeatable touch sensitivity. Supershieldz's PET Screen Protector features pristine transparency in addition to better sensitivity to your taps. You get six pieces in one go, making for a spectacular bargain. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Add layers of security to your Motorola Edge

To increase security, a screen protector should be the first thing you buy for your phone, followed by a case for your Motorola Edge. The majority of your hard-earned coin goes towards the cost of the display when buying a phone, so make sure you safeguard it. If you didn't get a protective film for your Moto Edge from the get-go, we've got you covered.

Our top pick for your Motorola Edge (2021) is the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It comes in a set of two and offers high clarity, reliable durability, and scratch-resistance. You get bang for your buck and a couple of extra screen protectors for emergencies. If you're on the prowl for a more premium product, the SaharaCase ZeroDamage Screen Protector serves as the best alternative. It costs a tad more, but you'll go to sleep comfortably at night knowing that your Motorola Edge is secured by top-tier tempered glass.

On the other hand, the best Motorola Edge+ (2022) screen protector is none other than the first-party option from Motorola itself. It fits your Edge+ perfectly, touts 9H hardness, and resists dirty fingerprint marks easily thanks to the oleophobic coating. For one piece, it is quite pricey. If you're looking to get some value for your coin, we suggest the TQLGY Camera Lens Tempered Glass 3 Pack for a glass option, and the Supershieldz PET Screen Protector 6 Pack for a protective film.