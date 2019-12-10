Best Moto G8 Plus Cases Android Central 2019

Motorola's primary focus has turned to its mid-range lineup with the Moto G8 Plus. The G8 Plus is a fantastic device with three primary cameras, a 6.3-inch display, and a 4,000mAh battery. But with a device this great, you'll want to keep it protected with one of the following cases.

Plenty to choose from

When looking for the best case for the Moto G8 Plus, our favorite is the Cruzerlite Carbon Fiber Case with its improved shock absorption. Plus, with the textured design, you will be able to hide any fingerprints while making sure that the phone doesn't slip out of your hands.

For those looking for a bit more versatility will want to check out the Ykooe Leather Flip Case. This leather case includes three card slots, a money pocket, and doubles as a stand if you want to video chat or watch some Disney+.

