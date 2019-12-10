Best Moto G8 Play Cases Android Central 2019
The Moto G8 Play is aiming to be one of the more popular handsets over the coming months if Motorola's mid-range track record is any indication. However, with so much value in the G8 lineup, you'll still want to keep it protected and we've found the best cases for the G8 Play.
Improved grippiness: Fancart Soft TPU Protective CaseStaff Pick
Fancarts Soft TPU Case keeps everything simple with its raised edges, matte TPU material to combat fingerprints, and unique design, which will ensure that your phone will stay in your hands and not end up on the ground.
360-degrees of protection: Teayoha Full-Body Groove Protective Case
Buying a case and screen protector separately can be a frustrating endeavor, but this is solved with the Teayoha Case. The company includes a rugged case, along with two tempered glass screen protectors, for the most protection possible.
No slips here: Gesma Anti-slip Case
Instead of adding a bunch of bulk, the Gesma Grippy Soft TPU Case focuses on not slipping out of your hands instead. This slim case comes in three different colors, along with an anti-slip matter material.
Slim and flexible: Winxsam Soft Back Cover Case
Winxsam's Slim Fit Case is about as barebones as you can get from a case, with its flexible TPU material and plain design. The case is easy to install and will keep your G8 Play safe from scratches and other damages that could occur.
Transparent protection: Osophter Clear Transparent Case
Why would you cover up a device that looks as good as the Moto G8 Play, especially when the Osophter Clear Case allows you to show it off.? This case also sports reinforced corners to provide extra shock absorption for your device.
Heavy absorption: Sucnakp Heavy Duty Case
Slim cases aren't for everyone, and the Sucnakp Heavy Duty case provides heavy-duty protection without adding too much bulk. There are cutouts for all of your ports and cameras, and the company offers a three-year warranty.
Stylish airbags: Starhemei Airbag Soft Shell Case
This unique case from Starhemei transitions from purple to blue, while looking great in the process. The case also offers "airbag drop-proof" enhancements on the corners to add even more protection.
Flip it open: Fancart Leather Wallet Case
Sometimes you need a case that adds more versatility, along with a good amount of protection, and that's where the Fancart Leather Wallet comes in. The case includes a soft inner skin, along with three card slots and a pocket to hold some cash.
All the protection you need
Are you looking for a no-nonsense case that will keep the Moto G8 Play protected while looking good? Then look no further than the Fancart Soft TPU Protective Case with its form-fitted design and diamond pattern to improve overall grip.
Since protection is the name of the game then we couldn't just overlook the Teayoha Heavy Duty Case with its thick silicone design and included tempered glass screen protectors. The case offers "precise" cutouts for all of the ports and cameras, along with a grooved design to improve shock absorption.
