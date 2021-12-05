Best Moto G Stylus (2020) Screen Protectors 2022

The Moto G Stylus (2020) was an interesting proposition when it launched, as it provided a built-in stylus without breaking the bank. For a time, the phone was considered one of the best cheap Android phones, and it's still a pretty great option despite the release of a newer model. You probably already have one of the best Moto G Stylus cases to keep the back and sides of the phone safe from when life strikes. But you also don't want a scratch on the screen to affect the feedback while using something like, say, an included stylus. These are the best Moto G Stylus screen protectors you can get!

No more fingerprints Supershieldz Tempered Glass $8 at Amazon Supershieldz makes another set of the best glass screen protectors thanks to their toughness, HD clarity, and rounded edges. Plus, if you need to remove an old one to install a new protector, you won't have to worry about any sticky residue being left behind. Keep it private Janmitta Privacy Screen Protector $8 at Amazon Janmitta's two-pack of privacy screen protectors makes it easy to keep away prying eyes from looking over your shoulder. Anything outside of a 45-degree angle will be unviewable, so you'll be able to keep your personal conversations private. Best glass available ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ $25 at Best Buy ZAGG's InvisibleShield branding has been around for years, and for good reason as these are some of the best screen protectors on the market. The Glass+ protector has reinforced edges to prevent chipping, and with the company's Ion Matrix technology, you'll get a smooth look and feel from the glass itself. High-def plastic Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield $6 at Amazon If you aren't exactly a fan of tempered glass screen protectors, but still want protection, then you'll want to pick up this pack of PET Film protectors from Supershieldz. There are six of them in a single pack, ensuring that you'll always be able to have a screen protector on your phone. HD clarity PULEN Tempered Glass $8 at Amazon PULEN's standard Tempered Glass screen protectors give you everything you would want with 9H scratch resistance and HD clarity. There's even a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating on the protector to prevent fingerprints and smudges from getting on your screen. Easy installation LK Tempered Glass $8 at Amazon Installing screen protectors is a tricky game, but LK makes it easy with its four-pack of privacy screen protectors. These are made from tempered glass, but have "real touch sensitivity" so you won't even notice the difference between using this and using your phone without one. Plus, there's an included installation guide along with a video that you can follow along with if you have issues installing screen protectors.

These are the best Moto G Stylus screen protectors

It should come as no surprise that the Supershieldz Tempered Glass takes the top spot for the best Moto G Stylus screen protectors. Supershieldz keeps up with every new smartphone release, and even though the G Stylus has been succeeded by a newer version, these screen protectors are still some of the highest-quality options that you'll find.

In the event that you want to keep prying eyes away from being able to see what you're doing, then you'll want to check out the Janmitta Privacy Screen Protectors. These are made from tempered glass, and your phone can only be seen at a 45-degree angle. Plus, Janmitta includes two in the pack so you have a replacement ready to go if something happens to the first one.