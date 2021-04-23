Best Moto G Stylus (2021) Cases Android Central 2021

Motorola is still launching new budget-friendly devices that rank amongst the best cheap Android phones, and that includes the Moto G Stylus (2021). Now that it's been available for some time, you've likely already picked up one of the best screen protectors, and now you're looking to pair that with the best Moto G Stylus (2021) cases. There are a lot of great options to choose from, and we've rounded up the best cases for you to consider.

Slim, colorful, and protective : Weycolor Slim TPU Case Staff Pick The Weycolor Slim TPU Case doesn't really offer anything that you won't find elsewhere, except for the fact that it's available in six different colors. The case is made from a liquid silicone material with an anti-slip matte finish and nice tactile buttons. Weycolor also includes two tempered glass screen protectors so you can keep your phone and screen looking good. $11 at Amazon Old reliable : Spigen Rugged Armor Spigen's back again with its Rugged Armor case, and this time there's one made specifically for the Moto G Stylus (2021). You'll find the same great carbon fiber cutouts at the top and bottom, along with the company's Air Cushion technology to help with shock absorption. And with the matte finish on the back to go with the textured finish on the edges, you'll have all the grip you need. $13 at Amazon Use the ring : IMBZBK Rotating Ring Cover The Moto G Stylus (2021) can be a bit cumbersome to use, especially if you're attempting to unholster the included stylus. But with the IMBZBK Rotating Ring Cover, you won't have to worry about accidentally dropping the phone or installing something like a PopSocket. The company also includes two tempered glass screen protectors, and the case is available in four vibrant colors. $13 at Amazon 360-degrees of protection : Poetic Revolution If you don't want to fiddle around installing a screen protector yourself and need a more rugged case, then the Poetic Revolution is the way to go. Along with featuring a dual-layer design with a built-in screen protector, there's also a kickstand on the back that easily pops out or can be folded back in. Poetic also includes an extra front frame for those who want the ruggedness of the Revolution but don't care for the built-in screen protector. $21 at Amazon

From $21 at Walmart Bling bling y'all : Caka Case Liquid Bling Cover Many phone cases are boring, even if they come in different colors, but boring isn't the word that we would use to describe the Caka Liquid Bling Cover for the Moto G Stylus (2021). The case is made from a TPU material, while the back features rhombus sequins suspended in mineral oil that move around as you use your phone. $11 at Amazon Like a shell : Hotuer Hard Armor Case If protection is the name of the game, then the Hotuer Hard Armor Case is the one that you should be checking out. You'll find a dual-layer construction with a hard polycarbonate shell surrounding the phone, while the TPU shell keeps everything in place and works to add some grip while providing the shock absorption you need. Hotuer also includes two tempered glass screen protectors that work perfectly in tandem with the case. $10 at Amazon A classy look : Kqimi Leather Cover Sometimes you may find yourself wanting to use a professional-looking case, which works quite nicely with the versatile Moto G Stylus. The Kqimi Leather Cover is our pick as the leather back looks and feels pretty amazing. And if the Dark Brown leather isn't your cup of tea, there are three other colors to choose from. $16 at Amazon Kick it up : Spigen Tough Armor Although the Spigen Rugged Armor is the de-facto choice for many Spigen fans, those who want a bit more protection might want to check out the Spigen Tough Armor. This case features a reinforced kickstand with raised edges around the display and camera module. Plus, it's MIL-STD 810G certified, so you know that you're getting a good and rugged case for your G Stylus. $17 at Amazon Fashionable and functional : Moment Dextrad PU Leather Flip Cover You might find yourself wanting to leave that old wallet behind at home when you head out, and that's where the Moment Dextrand PU Leather Flip Cover comes in. On the inside flap, you'll find three card slots along with a cash pocket so you can carry everything you need. And with the magnetic clasp, you won't have to worry about the front flap flying open unexpectedly. $9 at Amazon Pretty rainbows : Starhemei Glitter Shockproof Case TPU cases are a dime-a-dozen, but the Starhemei Glitter Shockproof Case looks too good to pass up on. This rainbow design is awesome, and the TPU build will keep your phone safe from any potential drops. Starhemei even includes a tempered glass screen protector, so you'll get 360-degrees of protection without sacrificing looks or functionality. $9 at Amazon No yellowing allowed : Profer Slim Crystal Clear Case The problem with many clear cases is that they tend to develop a yellow tint over time. With the Profer Slim Crystal Case, you won't have that issue as the case is designed to not only be protective and show off your Moto G Stylus but also prevents that yellowing from appearing. $17 at Amazon Plain jane : Osophter Flexible TPU Case If you just want a plain-jane TPU case that gets the job done with a few different colors to choose from, then you can't go wrong with the Osophter Flexible TPU Case. You'll find a familiar design, along with four color options, while the case is made from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate materials. $9 at Amazon

Grab one of the best Moto G Stylus (2021) cases

Since Motorola slightly changed up the design compared to one of the best Motorola phones of 2020, you'll need to make sure that you get a case designed for the new Moto G Stylus (2021). Our favorite of the bunch is the Weycolor Slim TPU Case due to the vibrant colors you'll find. This goes well for those who want to stand out from the crowd without sacrificing protection and being able to keep your phone functional.

If you want something a bit more low-key and traditional, you can't go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor. The case features Spigen's Air Cushion technology for improved shock absorption, along with tactile buttons and a flexible build so you can easily pop the case on or off. Although the name might imply something different, the Rugged Armor doesn't add too much bulk at all to the sleek and slim Moto G Stylus (2021), making it an obvious pick for one of the best options.