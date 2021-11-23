Best Moto G Power (2020) cases Android Central 2021

The Moto G Power (2020) is a pretty impressive handset, and it continues to be a great option despite all of the recent phone launches, including the newer version, the Moto G Power (2021). So why not grab one and get one of the best Moto G Power cases for it? The handset sports a unique camera system on a budget, along with Motorola's near-stock Android software experience with some add-ons in the right places. In fact, it's one of the best cheap Android phones you can grab, so you don't want to miss out on this one.

Snag the best Moto G Power cases

Those looking for the best Moto G Power (2020) cases and wanting something lightweight won't want to look past the EasyACC Slim Case. You'll get a slim and lightweight case that won't add much bulk to the already sleek Moto G Power. The case even has a "special speaker design" to enhance your listening experience while watching videos or playing games.

If you need a bit more bulk and protection, the UAG Scout is perfect. You'll get light construction with a soft inner TPU shell and hard polycarbonate outer shell. The case meets military drop-test standards and offers a non-slip grip to keep the phone in your hands and not on the ground.

For those who need a bit of sparkle in their life, the Silverback Sparkle Case is a fun and playful option ideal for teenagers or those with a whimsical sense. And the built-in ring holder that doubles as a kickstand is a nice touch. If you're not so confident about its drop-protection, order a Moto G Power (2020) screen protector for good measure.