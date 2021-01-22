Best Moto G Power (2021) Screen Protectors Android Central 2021
Among several new smartphones Motorola has introduced in 2021 is the Moto G Power (2021), a follow-up to the 2020 edition of the same phone. Similar in design to its predecessor, one of the most notable changes to the affordable device is that it has a slightly larger screen at 6.6-inches versus 6.4. That means whether you're upgrading from last year's model or picking up one of these babies anew, you'll need a new protective case as well as a screen protector. When it comes to the latter, here are the best Moto G Power (2021) screen protectors you can buy.
Always reliable: Supershieldz – 2-PackStaff Pick
You can never go wrong with Supershieldz, which is often one of the first brands to come out of the gate with protectors for the latest and greatest phones. The brand is also consistently reliable with highly-rated products. This high-quality tempered glass protector comes two in a pack so you have a spare. It offers maximum scratch protection, is bubble-free, and won't leave any residue behind when you remove it.
True touch: TOCOL – 3-Pack
The company promises that you can still enjoy the "true touch" feel through this ultra-slim, barely-there tempered glass screen protector. Easy to install and case-friendly, it has precise laser cutting to fit the new Motorola phone perfectly.
Go PET: Supershieldz Clear Shield PET - 6-Pack
If you're not a fan of tempered glass, consider this high-quality Japanese PET film as a viable alternative. It's easy to install as well and doesn't leave residue behind. It still maintains high-definition transparency so you'll be able to see the screen just fine, along with real-touch sensitivity so it won't impact the touch experience.
Matte about it: Supershieldz Matte Shield – 6-Pack Sleeve
Go with a matte finish instead using this Japanese PET film that offers anti-glare properties along with helping to reduce fingerprints and smudges. It, too, is easy to install and offers real touch sensitivity.
Easy alignment: LK Tempered Glass – 6-Pack
Get help aligning this tempered glass screen protector using the included alignment frame/installation tray. The HD clear film offers 99 percent transparency and is bubble-free. Have trouble getting it on the first time, or want to share with others? It comes in a three-pack.
No more scratches: PULEN – 3-Pack
Resist scratches with this tempered glass screen protector that is laser-cut so it fits perfectly to the new Motorola phone. Scratch-resistant, it will protect your device's screen from scratches when it rubs against keys in your pocket or purse as well as smudges from dirty and oil fingers. It's easy to install and goes on without forming annoying bubbles.
Protecting your Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
While the first thing everyone usually gets for a new smartphone is often a protective case, the screen protector shouldn't be forgotten in the process. Sure, some protective cases, especially heavy-duty rugged ones, come with a screen protector in the package. But not all of them. And even so, it's a good idea to upgrade to something of higher quality.
Supershieldz has a wide range of options to meet every need, but when it comes to top-notch protection, it's always a good idea to go with tempered glass to sufficiently protect your screen against accidental drops and bumps. The SuperShieldz Tempered Glass – 2 pack is a solid option so you're not paying for more than you need but you'll get good protection.
Some people, however, don't like tempered glass, for whatever reason. In this case, options like the Supershieldz Clear Shield PET or the Supershieldz Matte Shield might be more appealing.
For those who have a lot of trouble applying screen protectors, even seemingly easier to apply ones like tempered glass, it might be worth paying the few extra bucks to get the LK Tempered Glass that comes with the installation tray to assist in the application process.
Just be sure that when selecting among the best screen protectors for the Moto G Power (2021), you opt for a case that will fit the new version of the phone with a larger 6.6-inch screen, not the 2020 version of the Moto G Power that has a smaller 6.4-inch screen.
