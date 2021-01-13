Best Moto G Power (2021) Cases Android Central 2021

The new Moto G Power is one of the best budget Android phones around, so it only makes sense to protect yours with one of the best Moto G Power (2021) cases. You just might be surprised how many good options there are to keep your battery champion safe from drops and scratches. Whether you prefer something minimalistic, something practical, or something with a bit more personality, there is a Moto G Power case for you.

What are the best Moto G Power (2021) cases?

The Moto G Power (2021) is one of the best Android phones under $400, and its predecessor has even graced our vaunted list of the best Android phones available. While it may not be quite as good of a deal as the first generation, it is still a great buy for those looking to maximize their specs and minimize their spending.

We think the best-case option for the 2021 G Power is the dependable Spigen Rugged Armor case. It manages to be both understated and stylish and is one of the best protective slim cases around.

There are plenty of more exciting and exotic-looking cases from lesser-known manufacturers, so if you're looking to add a bit of pop to your phone without breaking the bank, consider one of these fun floral prints from Yznoek.

Whichever option you decide to go with, you're sure to come away with a good-looking and protective shield for your prized smartphone.