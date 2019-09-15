Best Moto E6 Cases Android Central 2019

The Moto E6 is another fantastic example of the fact that you can get great performance without emptying your bank account. But it's important to take time to find the best case to keep this investment protected against life. Drops happen to everyone, but you don't want to be the one who has to keep replacing phones because of the screen cracking. We have found the best cases that you can get for the Moto E6.

Life comes at you fast, keep your E6 protected

When it comes to finding the "best" case for the Moto E6, there are a lot of options. But our favorite is the Sunnyw Snugly Fit Case because it offers the right amount of protection without adding too much bulk. Plus you get a free screen protector in the box so that you can keep the E6 safe from scratches.

For those looking for a bit more versatility, then the Innge Leather Wallet case is great. This case offers an ID slot, three credit card slots, and a small pocket for some cash or business cards. There is even a strap included so that you can keep it attached to your wrist while you're out and about.

