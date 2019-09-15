Best Moto E6 Cases Android Central 2019
The Moto E6 is another fantastic example of the fact that you can get great performance without emptying your bank account. But it's important to take time to find the best case to keep this investment protected against life. Drops happen to everyone, but you don't want to be the one who has to keep replacing phones because of the screen cracking. We have found the best cases that you can get for the Moto E6.
- Slim and flexible: Sunnyw Snugly Fit Case
- Added versatility: Innge Leather Wallet Case
- Trusted protection: Otterbox Commuter LITE
- Hotline bling time: Dzxouui Glitter Bling Case
- As slim as possible: Tianyd Ultra-Thin Cover
- See-thru: Ferilinso Shockproof Clear Case
- Keep it in your hand: NageBee Shockproof Ring Kickstand Case
- Full-body shockproof: BEBEST Hybrid Dual Layer Case
Slim and flexible: Sunnyw Snugly Fit CaseStaff pick
This flexible TPU case from Sunnyw will offer a decent amount of protection with its raised edges. Plus, you will get a tempered glass screen protector for free, so you get the most protection possible.
Added versatility: Innge Leather Wallet Case
It's one thing for a case to offer protection, but we need versatility in many of the accessories that we purchase. The Innge Leather Wallet case does that, as it offers three card slots and a dedicated ID card slot, along with a small pocket for some of your cash.
Trusted protection: Otterbox Commuter LITE
Otterbox is an industry leader for case makers and for a good reason. The Commuter LITE case offers a soft inner shell combined with a tough outer layer. This combination is sure to absorb any potential fall damage while providing a limited lifetime warranty.
Hotline bling time: Dzxouui Glitter Bling Case
There are many different TPU cases, but many of them are plain and boring. That's not the case with the Dzxouui Glitter Bling case as it sparkles all the time and will be sure to turn some heads. The company also offers a money-back guarantee if you are not pleased with your purchase.
As slim as possible: Tianyd Ultra-Thin Cover
So you want a case, but you don't want something that will make your Moto E6 heavier than it already is. The Tianyd Ultra-Thin Cover is great as it's super-slim and enough protection on the corners to help protect against drops.
See-thru: Ferilinso Shockproof Clear Case
What's the point in spending the money on a new phone if you can't really show it off? Ferilinso has you covered with its Shockproof Clear Case as it's 100% see-thru and offers enough protection to get you through the day.
Keep it in your hand: NageBee Shockproof Ring Kickstand Case
Popsockets are extremely popular, but you have to worry about installing it and the potential of it falling off. This NageBee Ring Case removes those concerns as it has a ring built-in, which not only will keep it in your hands but doubles as a kickstand.
Full-body shockproof: BEBEST Hybrid Dual Layer Case
Although these aren't as popular as they once were, Hybrid cases with a belt clip are still useful. The BEBEST Hybrid Dual Layer Case includes the aforementioned belt clip, along with a built-in kickstand and a soft inner shell with a rugged outer shell.
Life comes at you fast, keep your E6 protected
When it comes to finding the "best" case for the Moto E6, there are a lot of options. But our favorite is the Sunnyw Snugly Fit Case because it offers the right amount of protection without adding too much bulk. Plus you get a free screen protector in the box so that you can keep the E6 safe from scratches.
For those looking for a bit more versatility, then the Innge Leather Wallet case is great. This case offers an ID slot, three credit card slots, and a small pocket for some cash or business cards. There is even a strap included so that you can keep it attached to your wrist while you're out and about.
