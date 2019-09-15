Best Moto E6 Cases Android Central 2019

The Moto E6 is another fantastic example of the fact that you can get great performance without emptying your bank account. But it's important to take time to find the best case to keep this investment protected against life. Drops happen to everyone, but you don't want to be the one who has to keep replacing phones because of the screen cracking. We have found the best cases that you can get for the Moto E6.

Slim and flexible: Sunnyw Snugly Fit Case

Staff pick

This flexible TPU case from Sunnyw will offer a decent amount of protection with its raised edges. Plus, you will get a tempered glass screen protector for free, so you get the most protection possible.

$9 at Amazon

Added versatility: Innge Leather Wallet Case

It's one thing for a case to offer protection, but we need versatility in many of the accessories that we purchase. The Innge Leather Wallet case does that, as it offers three card slots and a dedicated ID card slot, along with a small pocket for some of your cash.

$8 at Amazon

Trusted protection: Otterbox Commuter LITE

Otterbox is an industry leader for case makers and for a good reason. The Commuter LITE case offers a soft inner shell combined with a tough outer layer. This combination is sure to absorb any potential fall damage while providing a limited lifetime warranty.

$25 at Amazon

Hotline bling time: Dzxouui Glitter Bling Case

There are many different TPU cases, but many of them are plain and boring. That's not the case with the Dzxouui Glitter Bling case as it sparkles all the time and will be sure to turn some heads. The company also offers a money-back guarantee if you are not pleased with your purchase.

$9 at Amazon

As slim as possible: Tianyd Ultra-Thin Cover

So you want a case, but you don't want something that will make your Moto E6 heavier than it already is. The Tianyd Ultra-Thin Cover is great as it's super-slim and enough protection on the corners to help protect against drops.

$12 at Amazon

See-thru: Ferilinso Shockproof Clear Case

What's the point in spending the money on a new phone if you can't really show it off? Ferilinso has you covered with its Shockproof Clear Case as it's 100% see-thru and offers enough protection to get you through the day.

$7 at Amazon

Keep it in your hand: NageBee Shockproof Ring Kickstand Case

Popsockets are extremely popular, but you have to worry about installing it and the potential of it falling off. This NageBee Ring Case removes those concerns as it has a ring built-in, which not only will keep it in your hands but doubles as a kickstand.

$10 at Amazon

Full-body shockproof: BEBEST Hybrid Dual Layer Case

Although these aren't as popular as they once were, Hybrid cases with a belt clip are still useful. The BEBEST Hybrid Dual Layer Case includes the aforementioned belt clip, along with a built-in kickstand and a soft inner shell with a rugged outer shell.

$9 at Amazon

Life comes at you fast, keep your E6 protected

When it comes to finding the "best" case for the Moto E6, there are a lot of options. But our favorite is the Sunnyw Snugly Fit Case because it offers the right amount of protection without adding too much bulk. Plus you get a free screen protector in the box so that you can keep the E6 safe from scratches.

For those looking for a bit more versatility, then the Innge Leather Wallet case is great. This case offers an ID slot, three credit card slots, and a small pocket for some cash or business cards. There is even a strap included so that you can keep it attached to your wrist while you're out and about.

