Best microSD Cards for Amazon Fire HD 8 in 2022

Amazon has joined the rest of the industry and finally started putting USB-C ports on its tablets, so now's the perfect time to upgrade. The storage inside the new Fire HD 8 still tops out at 64GB, though, so I highly recommend grabbing some of the best microSD cards for the Fire HD 8 to make more room for all the movies and shows you'll want to watch on your next international trip or lazy Sunday morning in bed.

What are the best microSD cards for the new Fire HD 8 tablet?

Normally tablets tend to only support microSD cards up to 128GB, but the Fire HD 8 supports up to a terabyte, so you can as big or as little of a card as you need to fit your budget and needs. When picking a microSD card, your focus should be on speed, capacity, and quality in that order. If you don't know what size you really need, I usually pop a 128GB card — specifically, the Samsung EVO Select 128GB — into my tablets and phones because that's enough to hold dozens of films and TV episodes with plenty of extra room for music, pictures or apps.

If you prefer to go bigger, the Lexar 633x 512GB card will give you half a terabyte of storage for less than most 256GB cards while still being a name-brand card with a name-brand warranty attached to it. Though Amazon's Fire tablets are not only some of the best cheap Android tablets, but also some of the best Android tablets — period, it never hurts to have more storage. Keep in mind it's always better to buy a little bigger built-in storage than you think you need than to buy a card, completely fill it up and then have to hassle with buying another card and getting everything transferred over to it.

What all those symbols on a microSD card mean — and why they don't always matter

The top of a microSD card's minimal space is covered from edge to edge with manufacturer branding and then this weird hodge-podge of certifications and symbols. Of course, many of these symbols mean the same things, and almost all of the cards you'll want to buy have the same symbols, but they can be useful in ruling cards out quickly while buying.

Video Speed Class — Indicated by a stylized V followed by numbers from 6 to 90, this class is one of the newer classification systems and was developed specifically for shooting ultra-high-definition video. For example, V30 starts at 30MB/s write speed, V60 starts at 60MB/s write speed, and V90 starts at 90MB/s, but on the Fire HD 8, anything over V30 is overkill.

— Indicated by a stylized V followed by numbers from 6 to 90, this class is one of the newer classification systems and was developed specifically for shooting ultra-high-definition video. For example, V30 starts at 30MB/s write speed, V60 starts at 60MB/s write speed, and V90 starts at 90MB/s, but on the Fire HD 8, anything over V30 is overkill. UHS Speed Class — Indicated by a 1, 2, or 3 inside a U, this class is still used on most cards today. U1 starts at 10MB/s write speed, U3 starts at 30MB/s write speed, and both are perfectly adequate for your new tablet.

— Indicated by a 1, 2, or 3 inside a U, this class is still used on most cards today. U1 starts at 10MB/s write speed, U3 starts at 30MB/s write speed, and both are perfectly adequate for your new tablet. Speed Class — Indicated by a number inside of a C, this was the original classification system for SD cards, and almost all cards today are beyond the top speed here of 10MB/s. So if you see 8 or lower, run, don't walk away!

Notice that all these specifications focus on write speed. Read speed is almost always faster than write speed, so if you see a card that only mentions "transfer speed" of 100 MB/s but is a V30 card, we can infer that the read speed is 100 MB/s and the write speed is at least 30 MB/s.