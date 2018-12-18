The Galaxy Note 9 comes with a hefty amount of storage with the base model at 128GB, but if you want to get more with the 512GB variant, you need to cough up another $250. Granted that version also comes with an extra 2GB of RAM, but that's still a lot more money on top of an already expensive phone. Thankfully, you don't have to splurge for the 512GB Note 9 just to get more storage space. Instead, you can pick up a microSD card for a lot less money and still give yourself some more wiggle room.

Which of these cards should you buy? That ultimately comes down to how you use your phone and how many local files you plan to load it up with. I'd recommend going with the 128GB Samsung EVO Select as it doubles the storage on your Note 9 for just $30. That's probably the best choice for most folks, but if you need more space or want to spend a bit less, you've got plenty of other options to choose from.

