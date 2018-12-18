The Galaxy Note 9 comes with a hefty amount of storage with the base model at 128GB, but if you want to get more with the 512GB variant, you need to cough up another $250. Granted that version also comes with an extra 2GB of RAM, but that's still a lot more money on top of an already expensive phone. Thankfully, you don't have to splurge for the 512GB Note 9 just to get more storage space. Instead, you can pick up a microSD card for a lot less money and still give yourself some more wiggle room.
All-rounder
Samsung 128GB EVO Select
For $30, you can get Samsung's 128GB EVO Select microSD card and bring you total available storage up to an impressive 256GB. Read and write speeds are rated at 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, and the card's rated to perform in temperatures ranging from -13°F to 185°F.
Reliability you can count on
SanDisk Extreme
SanDisk's Extreme series has been the go-to MicroSD recommendation for several years, and for good reason. The card offers up to 160MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds, and is temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof. It is sold in variants with up to 400GB of storage, and the 128GB model listed here is available for just $30.
Cheapest on the list
Silicon Power 32GB High Speed
Just need a little extra space? This card meets UHS-1 Class 10 standards to ensure fast performance, read speeds reach up to 85MB/s, and the included adapter allows you to also use this in a full-size SD card slot.
Best for most people
SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC
For a few more dollars, you can step up to the SanDisk Ultra 64GB card. Along with the added space, read speeds are also a bit faster at 100MB/s. SanDisk also includes a regular SD adapter, and just to be safe, you've got ratings for waterproofing, shock-proofing, and temperature-proofing.
Great for 4K video
Lexar Professional 1000x
If it's speed you're after, there are few cards that come close to the Lexar 1000x. Able to hit 150MB/s, this card is ideal if you're looking to shoot 4K video or intensive I/O tasks. It is costly at $69 for the 64GB model, but you also get an SD card reader in the box.
Great for lots of pictures
Samsung 256GB EVO Plus Class 10
If you've got a bit more cash to burn through, you can step your game up to the Samsung EVO Plus Class 10 microSD card with a whopping 256GB of space. On top of all that storage, you also get an SD adapter, waterproofing, temperature protection, and ultra-fast read/write speeds.
Delightfully overkill
SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC
Need an insane amount of storage? You can go all the way for SanDisk's 400GB microSD card — bringing your 128GB Note 9 up to a monstrous 528GB of available space! There's a 100MB/s max read speed, 10MB/s minimum write speed, waterproofing, protection against intense temperatures, and more.
Most you can get
PNY Elite 512GB
We don't know who needs a 512GB microSD card, but if you feel compelled to purchase one, PNY's got you covered. This ludicrous amount of space holds up to 100,000 18MP pictures and features 90MB/s speeds. It's easily the most expensive card on the list, but you can rest easy knowing you'll never run out of space.
Which of these cards should you buy? That ultimately comes down to how you use your phone and how many local files you plan to load it up with. I'd recommend going with the 128GB Samsung EVO Select as it doubles the storage on your Note 9 for just $30. That's probably the best choice for most folks, but if you need more space or want to spend a bit less, you've got plenty of other options to choose from.
