Consoles have come a long way since their early years, and this means that they're useful for a lot more than just playing video games. Whether you use your PlayStation 4 for its apps or to watch movies and listen to music, the DualShock 4 controller isn't exactly designed for non-gaming related activities in mind. That's where media remotes come in, like PDP's excellent Cloud Remote for PS4 that's officially licensed by Sony.

Protect your hard drives

We've all had the issue of pushing play on our favorite movies, sitting the DualShock controller down, and accidentally hitting one of the trigger buttons. Next thing you know your movie is fast-forwarding and you're getting more spoilers than you bargained for. That's where a universal remote comes in. Instead of fumbling around with a DualShock, use a controller that's much more comfortable for volume and play controls.

Though other brands of media remotes are on the market, PDP is by far the most reliable and the most common that you will come across. And with Sony's official blessing, it's hard to go with any other. Price points all generally range between $20 to $30, so your best bet is grabbing a PDP product like the Cloud Remote.

