Smart lights are a staple of any smart home. They're functional, energy-efficient, and can be a lot of fun to use. Your options for smart lights are seemingly endless, even when looking for ones that work with the Google Assistant. Want some help narrowing down your choices so you're only considering the best of the best? Here are our top recommendations.

Want your outdoor lighting to look as good as what you've got inside? Philips has you covered with its Econic series of outdoor lighting fixtures. There are three designs to choose from, including a square wall/ceiling one, wall down lantern, and wall up lantern (pictured above). It connects to your Hue hub and offers impressive lighting, colors, and every smart feature you could ask for.

A19 bulbs are among the most popular and most common, but what about those lights in your home that require smaller E12 bulbs? For those, one of our top recommendations goes to the LOHAS Candelabra Bulb. Along with the E12 threading, it comes equipped with 16 million color options, doesn't required a hub, can be controlled from anywhere, and set up on custom timers.

Smart light bulbs are incredibly functional, but design-wise, they usually don't bring much to the table. If you prefer your bulbs to look as good as they work, you'll want to pick up the Meross Vintage Smart LED Bulb. The old Edison design looks fantastic, as does the 2700K warm white light it emits. It also doesn't require a hub and can be fully controlled using the Assistant.

Following the success of Nanoleaf's products, LIFX decided to get into the light panel game with the LIFX Tile. LIFX's solution takes the shape of a square instead of a triangle, and in this kit, you get five of them to get you started. No hub is required, you can choose from a heap of colors, and get really creative with highly customizable zones throughout the panels.

Perhaps one of the coolest smart lights you can buy, the Nanoleaf Aurora are light panels that attach to your wall and can be placed in any pattern you'd like using a simple connection system. You can put the panels on any surface using mounting tape, they emit 16.7 million colors, and you can have up to 30 panels in one system. This pack gets you started with nine.

Colored smart bulbs are a lot of fun to have, but if you just want a traditional white bulb that you can control from your phone or with your voice, you're best off saving some money and getting the Philips Hue White bulbs. This kit includes the hub and four A19 bulbs with the ability to set multiple shades of white. If you don't need extra colors, this is the way to go.

We have a lot of love for LIFX bulbs here at AC, as do a lot of smart home enthusiasts. The LIFX A19 Smart Bulb can display 16 million colors, warm and cool shades of white, and has an expected life span of around 22.8 years. The best part? It works with the Google Assistant and can be controlled via your phone all without any hub.

Like the idea of Philips Hue bulbs but want something a little more affordable? With this Sengled kit, you get two A19 multicolor bulbs and the smart hub that enables voice control with Google Assistant. You can set the lights on schedules, control them manually, and create custom scenes. With one hub, you can have up to 64 bulbs connected at once.

The C-Sleep by GE stands out for a couple of good reasons. For one thing, it's a smart A19 bulb that doesn't require a hub of any kind. Just by the bulb, screw it in, connect it to the C by GE app, and you're good to go. With the Sleep model here, it automatically changes its color temperature throughout the day to put minimal strain on your eyes.

The LightStrip is another excellent accent piece under the Philips Hue line, with this one being better-suited for permanent indoor use. You can attach the LightStrip to any solid surface and cut it to get the perfect length. If you buy extensions, you can make the LightStrip up to 10 meters long. It shows off various shades of white and all the colors you could ask for.

Philips Hue lights go far beyond light bulbs, with one of the best ones being the Hue Go. The Hue Go works completely wireless and can be on for up to three hours at a time before needing to charge up. It can showcase a multitude of colors, connects to your existing Philips hub, and serves as a gorgeous piece of accent lighting for both indoor and outdoor use.

This starter kit for Philips Hue is expensive, but it's one of the best ones you can buy. Included here is the necessary hub and four A19 bulbs that all support over 16 million colors. You can have all the bulbs emit the same color, or have each one do its own thing. Philips advertises 25,000 hours of use per bulb, and of course, they work beautifully with Google Assistant.

In the short few years since the Google Assistant's big debut back in 2016, it's quickly gathered a ton of support from smart home gadgets of all kinds — especially when it comes to smart lights.

One of our top picks for all the lights out there has to go to the Philips Hue Multicolor A19 Starter Kit. The upfront price is on the larger side of things, but it's the best place to start if you want to dive into the Hue ecosystem. The four A19 bulbs you get can show any color you want, and since it also comes with the hub, you can then go on to buy accent lighting pieces such as the Philips Hue LightStrip.

If you'd like to keep things a bit more affordable, a great light to check out is the C by GE C-Sleep. We love that it doesn't require a hub of any kind to be used, and while it can only show different shades of white instead of a full-color spectrum, you can't beat it for under $20.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.