Another premium leather case we recommend is the Snakehive Leather Wallet. Made in the United Kingdom, Snakehive's case features genuine cowhide nubuck leather from Europe, features three card slots, has a secure magnetic clasp system, and can be used to hold the Note 10 up for hands-free video watching.

Like the idea of a leather wallet case but want something a bit more premium? FYY has something you might be interested in. Not only does this handmade case look and feel fantastic with genuine leather, it's also highly functional. There's an RFID blocker, you can hold up to three cards at once, store your spare cash, and use the case as a kickstand.

Diving into wallet cases, one great option for the Note 10 comes from Olixar. This is another PU leather case, but the overall look and feel is fantastic — especially considering the case's price. You can store up to two cards, a magnetic clasp holds the case together, and you can use it as a kickstand to prop the Note 10 up for watching movies.

If you have a flexible budget and want to get one of the very best leather cases that's available for the Note 10, you can't go wrong with this one that's made by Samsung itself. The Leather Back Protective Cover fits the Note 10 like a glove, doesn't add too much bulk, and features a premium leather finish. If you can stomach the high price, it's well worth it.

If you don't need genuine leather and are OK having a case made with faux PU leather, this case from SALAWAT is definitely worth a look. Available in black, navy, brown, and red, the PU leather looks and feels great, even if it isn't the real deal. The case is also quite thin, has a TPU bumper for increased protection, and precise port/button cutouts.

Genuine leather cases tend to be on the expensive side of things, but they don't always have to be. With the Ciel Basic Leather Collection, you can get a real leather case for your Note 10 without spending an arm and a leg. This case comes in two colors, has a microfiber lining on the inside, and adds minimal bulk.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most gorgeous phones on the market right now. Its natural design is shiny and sleek, but for those times when you want to slap a case on it, having something that complements its good looks is ideal. Leather cases excel in these regards, and these are our favorite options!

There are plenty of great leather cases out there for the Note 10, but out of all of them, the Ciel Basic Leather Collection stands out as something special. It's made out of genuine leather, is built well, and comes in at a really affordable price. All-in-all, there's not much to dislike about it.

For those of you that prefer wallet-style cases, we're quite smitten with the FYY Luxury Handmade Wallet Case. It does have a higher price tag, but it can store a lot of cards + cash, props the Note 10 up for hands-free video, and blocks pesky RFID readers to keep your payment information safe. Plus, all of the available colors look gorgeous.

Last but not least, if you have especially deep pockets, the Samsung Leather Back Protective Cover is sleek, lightweight, and looks incredible.

