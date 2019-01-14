For some folks, a phone case is a practical protective device that keeps their Moto G6 from being destroyed. For others, it's a fashion statement, a wallet, a combination of those two, or a really protective, fashionable wallet. Whatever your fancy, these are the best leather cases for your Moto G6.

Putting a case on your Moto G6 is the most effective way to protect it on a daily basis, and a leather case may be the most stylish way to do it. If you want something simple and practical, we recommend the icarercase wallet, but if you want something with a little more pizzazz, the dragon skin-like Lacass cases are really cool.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.