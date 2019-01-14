For some folks, a phone case is a practical protective device that keeps their Moto G6 from being destroyed. For others, it's a fashion statement, a wallet, a combination of those two, or a really protective, fashionable wallet. Whatever your fancy, these are the best leather cases for your Moto G6.
Simple and elegant
icarercase PU leather flip wallet
This wallet case is your classic example of a leather phone case, with a flip cover that has three card slots, a cash pocket on the inside, and a durable, attached shell that holds onto your Moto G6. The front cover closes magnetically, so there's no finicky clasp, and you can pick one of these up in black, brown, or rose gold.
Slim profile
KeziHome two-tone leather back cover
If you don't want or need a wallet case, then this back cover is an excellent, slim option with two-tone leather, a large cutout for the camera, some accented stitching, and cutouts for all the buttons and ports. This is as simple as it gets for a leather case, and you can grab it in two-tone brown or black and brown.
Ooh, shiny
LK PU leather wallet case
LK's wallet cases come in purple, rose gold, or black, and the faux-leather is shiny and alluring. The front cover folds into a convenient kickstand, and the inside cover can hold up to three cards and some cash. It also comes with a clip-on PU leather lanyard, so you can have it around your wrist like a clutch.
Lovely designs
Lacass PU leather flip wallet
If you like leather cases, but want a little more to look at, then Lacass' cases are perfect for you. There are eight colors to choose from, some with a cute tree design and a couple that look like dragon skin. Each case can also hold a couple of cards and some cash.
Extra card slot
Arae PU leather wallet case
Need an extra card slot? Arae's faux-leather wallet has four of them, as well as the inner cash pocket. It has a magnetic front closure, holds your Moto G6 in a sturdy silicone shell, and comes with a clip-on lanyard for easier carrying. It comes in black or rose gold.
No pocket needed
AGOZ leather pouch
If you want to switch things up a bit or simply hate carrying your phone in your pocket, then check out this hip holster, which can slide onto your belt or simply clip onto the waist of your pants if you want to take it off more easily. The front closure is magnetic to keep your Moto G6 secure, and the inner lining is soft to prevent scratches.
Putting a case on your Moto G6 is the most effective way to protect it on a daily basis, and a leather case may be the most stylish way to do it. If you want something simple and practical, we recommend the icarercase wallet, but if you want something with a little more pizzazz, the dragon skin-like Lacass cases are really cool.
