The Galaxy S10e may get belittled as the "cheap S10" but there's nothing cheap about this $750 flagship in your pocket, and if you want a case to match and shield the premium glass back on your new phone, consider going for another premium material: leather! Leather cases are harder to come by, even harder to find quality in, and they just feel like heaven in your hand. Whether you rock the functional folio or the thinner back covers, these leather cases won't let anyone make the mistake of thinking your S10e is anything less than the premium phone it is!

While this year's Official Leather Cover from Samsung comes in far more colors — and far more pleasant colors — this year, it's still a $50 case, and that may make be a turn-off for some after just spending $750 on a new phone, so if you want a colorful leather case that won't break the bank, try the Lozeguyc Leather CS Cover. on the folio front, Maxboost mWallet has bee my go-to because it's affordable and dependable, but the bright red AUNEOS Premium Leather Flip Folio is tempting me something fierce.

