Protecting our homes and our families with smart technology has never been easier. You now have the ability to see what's going on when you are not at home, even if it's just to see what the family pet is getting into today. Whatever your reason might be, we've got a roundup of indoor security cameras for you to choose from.

Best of the bunch?

Pretty much all security cameras have the ability to send notifications to you whenever it detects motion. Most, if not all, also have the ability to sound off an alarm. So you have to dig deeper into the features to help decide which one is the best for you.

One that stands out is the Nest Cam IQ Indoor Camera. Why? Because of facial recognition. You can add people to familiar faces, this can help to reduce unwanted alerts every time the camera detects someone. While this feature does require a subscription, it is a handy feature. On top of that, Nest's Supersight technology, it can automatically zoom into a person's face. If it's an intruder, then you're able to get a clear picture of their face. The Cam IQ also has intelligent audio, which means it can detect people talking and a dog's barking. This can set off alerts too. The variety of features make it a solid pick for an indoor security camera.

If you're on a budget but still want features, then the Wyze Cam Pan camera is what you are looking for. With motion tracking, clear video recording, sound detection, and 14-day free cloud storage, you're getting a host of features from a budget camera. On top of that, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Not bad for a security camera on a budget.

