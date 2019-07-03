Best Indoor Cameras Android Central 2019
Protecting our homes and our families with smart technology has never been easier. You now have the ability to see what's going on when you are not at home, even if it's just to see what the family pet is getting into today. Whatever your reason might be, we've got a roundup of indoor security cameras for you to choose from.
- Facial recognition: Nest Cam IQ Indoor Camera
- Top end pricing: Arlo Pro 2
- Privacy mode: Hive View Indoor Camera
- Stick it anywhere: Ring Stick Up Cam
- Detects people: Yi Smart Home Camera 3
- The budget one: Wyze Cam Pan
- Intelligent alerts: Amazon Cloud Cam
- 30-second recap: Logitech Circle 2
- 30-second recap: Arlo Q
Facial recognition: Nest Cam IQ Indoor CameraStaff pick
Nest is a familiar name when it comes to connected home devices, and one of them is the Nest Cam IQ. It can differentiate between objects and people. It is also capable of detecting faces, although this feature does require a subscription. It captures videos in 1080p HD and can zoom in on someone as they're moving across the room. Instant notifications come when motion is detected. Videos are saved from the last 3 hours. For continuous recording, you will need to get a subscription.
Top end pricing: Arlo Pro 2
The Arlo Pro 2 records videos in 1080p HD. It has night-vision, 2-way audio and activity alerts (with a subscription). You can use it wirelessly, or you can plug it into an outlet. The unit uses a rechargeable battery, which comes included. When using it wired, you get the added ability to capture any activity 3 seconds before the camera is actually triggered. This allows you to view the whole event from start to finish. Video recordings can be kept up to 7 days at a time with Arlo's free cloud recordings.
Privacy mode: Hive View Indoor Camera
The Hive View records in 1080p and includes 2-way audio. You are alerted whenever motion is detected. You can speak to people, thanks to the 2-way audio. You can also sound an alarm if needed. You can schedule the times you want the camera to monitor your home with Privacy Mode, meaning it does not need to be recording all the time. You can playback your videos from the last 24 hours. If you want to access videos from the previous 30 days, a subscription will be required.
Stick it anywhere: Ring Stick Up Cam
Ring has a variety of security cameras for the home. If you're looking for one indoors, the Ring Stick Up Cam is one to look at. Like many cameras on this list, you will receive an alert when the camera detects any motion. The camera is pretty compact and slimline, it can be mounted on the wall, set on a counter, corner shelf, or a table top. The camera has night vision and 2-way audio. There's a battery version and a wired version. The battery version has the advantage of being able to be placed in more places as it doesn't have the restriction of wires.
Detects people: Yi Smart Home Camera 3
The Yi Smart Home Camera uses AI technology which allows it to detect people or unusual sounds. The camera records in 1080p HD and has a 107-degree wide angle view. It has 2-way audio and night vision. You can schedule times you want to have the YI Cam switch off, like when you're home. Videos are saved for up to 7 days at a time with YI free cloud storage. This service includes the ability to receive notifications whenever motion or sound is detected.
The budget one: Wyze Cam Pan
This camera can pan around the room. 360-degree panning for that matter. It rotates 110 degrees per second and it can also give you a 93-degree vertical view. It has motion tracking, following any moving object, keeping it in view. This is an optional feature and can be turned off if you wish. The Wyze Cam Pan provides notifications whenever it detects motion and has 2-way audio. Any videos recorded are saved in the cloud for up to 14 days. Any more time and a subscription is required.
Intelligent alerts: Amazon Cloud Cam
It has instant notifications, like any other smart security camera. It also records video in 1080p HD, and you can check back on videos from the last 24 hours via the Cloud Cam app or through your computer. Cloud Cam has eight infrared LEDs, and night vision will be activated once lighting gets low. There is 2-way audio. There is also an option for intelligent alerts such as only alerting you when it detects a person; however, this does require a subscription.
30-second recap: Logitech Circle 2
The Circle 2 has an ultra wide angle lens giving you a 180-degree field of view. It is quick and easy to install and works over Wi-Fi. You'll get instant notifications whenever motion is detected within your motion detection zones, and it also has person detection. You can look back on videos from the last 24 hours, and you can also get a 30-second time lapse video of the previous 24 hours.
30-second recap: Arlo Q
The Arlo Q is a security camera with the ability to give you clear audio and video recording. There's also instant notifications whenever motion is detected, 2-way audio, and night vision for better clarity at night. When it comes to storage, you can view up to 7 days worth of video at a time.
Best of the bunch?
Pretty much all security cameras have the ability to send notifications to you whenever it detects motion. Most, if not all, also have the ability to sound off an alarm. So you have to dig deeper into the features to help decide which one is the best for you.
One that stands out is the Nest Cam IQ Indoor Camera. Why? Because of facial recognition. You can add people to familiar faces, this can help to reduce unwanted alerts every time the camera detects someone. While this feature does require a subscription, it is a handy feature. On top of that, Nest's Supersight technology, it can automatically zoom into a person's face. If it's an intruder, then you're able to get a clear picture of their face. The Cam IQ also has intelligent audio, which means it can detect people talking and a dog's barking. This can set off alerts too. The variety of features make it a solid pick for an indoor security camera.
If you're on a budget but still want features, then the Wyze Cam Pan camera is what you are looking for. With motion tracking, clear video recording, sound detection, and 14-day free cloud storage, you're getting a host of features from a budget camera. On top of that, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Not bad for a security camera on a budget.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.