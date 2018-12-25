Some people prefer to use a brand new phone without a case — but if you're on the exact opposite end of the spectrum and know you need the most rugged protection for your Pixel 3, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up some of the best heavy duty cases available for the Pixel 3, from perennial favorites like the Otterbox to more wallet-friendly options from other trusted brands we like. We're sure you'll find a case that speaks to you and your needs.
Clip and carry
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
Supcase's dual-layer, rugged case sports a three-layer design with a built-in screen protector, a silicone flap to keep dirt and grime out of the USB-C port, and a belt clip so you can keep it secured at your side in the workshop or on the golf course.
Spigen's toughest
Spigen Tough Armor
With a shock-absorbing TPU sleeve hugged by a rugged shell, Spigen's Tough Armor case offers excellent durability without adding too much bulk to the Pixel 3's design. Available in three colors, the built-in kickstand provides a nice little bonus.
X-cellent protection
Ringke Fusion X
The Ringke Fusion-X is one of the more unique-looking cases you'll find for the Pixel 3. It offers heavy-duty protection with a clear PC backplate combined with an impact-resistant bumper around the edges to protect against drops and bumps.
All-round protection
Poetic Revolution 360 Degree Protection
Coming with its own screen protector, this heavy duty case claims to protect your phone from every angle. Thick, textured edges should ensure you always have a solid grip on your phone, and the built-in kickstand works in both landscape and portrait orientations.
Name brand protection
OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition
One of the most trusted names in smartphone cases, OtterBox offers its premium protection to the Pixel 3 with its icon Defender Series. It's expensive to be sure, but if you've ever bought an OtterBox case before and dealt with its superb customer service, you know that you're likely to get your money's worth.
Double duty durability
Teelevo Wallet Case
Keep your phone and your money safe in one solid, stout case. The flap that opens and secures the card slots can double as a kickstand, allowing you to hide two cards safely out of sight, and this case comes in three bold colors, including a deep, luscious purple.
These are the best cases that offer heavy-duty protection for your Pixel 3. If you're also interested in adding a screen protector to your phone, the Poetic Revolution is worth considering, but my recommendation goes to the Spigen Tough Armor. Spigen's products are always top quality and the Tough Armor style, in particular, is a reliably rugged option for any smartphone. If you don't mind spending a lot of extra money, the OtterBox Defender Series is going to be worth the money.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.