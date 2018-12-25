Some people prefer to use a brand new phone without a case — but if you're on the exact opposite end of the spectrum and know you need the most rugged protection for your Pixel 3, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up some of the best heavy duty cases available for the Pixel 3, from perennial favorites like the Otterbox to more wallet-friendly options from other trusted brands we like. We're sure you'll find a case that speaks to you and your needs.

These are the best cases that offer heavy-duty protection for your Pixel 3. If you're also interested in adding a screen protector to your phone, the Poetic Revolution is worth considering, but my recommendation goes to the Spigen Tough Armor. Spigen's products are always top quality and the Tough Armor style, in particular, is a reliably rugged option for any smartphone. If you don't mind spending a lot of extra money, the OtterBox Defender Series is going to be worth the money.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.