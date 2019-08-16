Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy Note 10+ Android Central 2019

The Galaxy Note 10+ was designed to be a big workhorse of a smartphone, but it's far from being a rugged phone with all that glass used on the front and back. No matter what job you work for a living, phone drops can and will happen. You're better off to be prepared for when the inevitable happens with a heavy-duty case.

Don't let your Note 10+ take unnecessary damage

Seriously, I get it. You don't like the idea of buying an $1100 phone and covering up all that beauty with a $15 case. But just think back to that moment when your naked phone took a nasty fall and the anxiety as you bend over to inspect the damage, thinking "I should have just put a case on it!"

Don't let that happen to you with your Note 10+ — not when there are so many stylish options out there for keeping your phone well-protected in a stylish way. Our top pick in terms of pure rugged reliability is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro which is about as rugged a case as you can buy for any phone, designed with accents and textures to ensure the phone never slips out of your hand.

For a more minimalist design, there's the Spigen Tough Armor which doesn't muck about much with fancy accents and keeps a very clean look and feel. But if you simply must show off the back of your phone — and we wouldn't shame you for it with a phone this gorgeous — we have to recommend the Ringke Fusion X which does a great job of combining heavy-duty protection in the corners and edges with a stylized clear backplate.

