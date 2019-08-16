Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy Note 10+ Android Central 2019
The Galaxy Note 10+ was designed to be a big workhorse of a smartphone, but it's far from being a rugged phone with all that glass used on the front and back. No matter what job you work for a living, phone drops can and will happen. You're better off to be prepared for when the inevitable happens with a heavy-duty case.
Multilayered protection: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle ProStaff pick
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro style of case is one of the most ruggedly designed smartphone cases around. From its front plate that helps to protect the screen to the built-in kickstand and optional belt holster and clip, this case pretty much offers it all.
Most trusted brand: Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen has always taken a measured approach to its phone design, going for a more clean look even for its more rugged phone case offerings. The Tough Armor series offers dual-layer protection reinforced with great shock absorbing technology and a pop-out kickstand that lays flush with the case exterior.
Texas tough: Armadillotek Vanguard Series
Armadillotek is a Texas-based company that makes cases as tough as the shell of the animal that inspired the brand name. The Vanguard Series is designed to be rugged and slim with a built-in kickstand and a cover over the charging port. A reliable option to be sure.
A clear choice: Ringke Fusion X
Ringke's Fusion X series is about as close as you'll get to a truly rugged clear case. Ringke hasn't skimped on the protection where you need it most — in the corners and along the edges of the display — but leaves the backplate crystal clear so your phone can shine through.
Wireless charging compatible: Encased Rebel Armor
Encased says they've designed their Rebel Armor case to "protect your Note 10+ at all costs". That includes a dual-layer design with a unique impact dispersion system along the inside of the TPU sleeve and ergonomic accents that makes the phone easier to hold. It's also been designed thin enough to not interfere with wireless charging.
Don't let your Note 10+ take unnecessary damage
Seriously, I get it. You don't like the idea of buying an $1100 phone and covering up all that beauty with a $15 case. But just think back to that moment when your naked phone took a nasty fall and the anxiety as you bend over to inspect the damage, thinking "I should have just put a case on it!"
Don't let that happen to you with your Note 10+ — not when there are so many stylish options out there for keeping your phone well-protected in a stylish way. Our top pick in terms of pure rugged reliability is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro which is about as rugged a case as you can buy for any phone, designed with accents and textures to ensure the phone never slips out of your hand.
For a more minimalist design, there's the Spigen Tough Armor which doesn't muck about much with fancy accents and keeps a very clean look and feel. But if you simply must show off the back of your phone — and we wouldn't shame you for it with a phone this gorgeous — we have to recommend the Ringke Fusion X which does a great job of combining heavy-duty protection in the corners and edges with a stylized clear backplate.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
