With no charger included in the box, cut the cord and go wireless when topping up your Pixel 6 series phone. Both the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro support up to 21W and 23W wireless charging speeds, respectively. However, only the official Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) will give you the max power output for each Pixel. Third-party Qi wireless chargers with EPP (Extended Power Profile) certification can deliver a 15W power output. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the best Google Pixel 6 wireless chargers to juice up your phone hassle-free.
- Made by Google: Pixel Stand (2nd Gen)
- PD & QC: Anker 15W PowerWave Alloy
- Two birds with one stone: iOttie iON Wireless Duo CERTIFIED BY GOOGLE 10W Stand + 5W Pad
- Cheap and cheerful: Belkin 15W Charging Stand
- Porta-battery: Anker PowerCore III Wireless Portable Charger 18W
- Multi-functional pad: Moshi Sette Q Multi-Device Wireless Charging Pad
- Slip-resistant grip: Spigen ArcField 15W Max Wireless Charger
- For your car: iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 (Dash Mount)
- Understated fabric: Moshi Otto Q Wireless Charger
Made by Google: Pixel Stand (2nd Gen)Staff Pick
Harness the max wireless charging speeds of the Pixel 6 series with the second-gen Pixel Stand. You'll get 21W fast wireless charging for the Pixel 6 and 23W for the Pixel 6 Pro.
PD & QC: Anker 15W PowerWave Alloy
Anker's high-quality power solutions come in all shapes and assorted prices. For example, the 15W PowerWave Alloy charging pad brings both Power Delivery and QuickCharge to the table, making it more adaptable. Happily, it takes up very little space and costs less than half the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen)!
Two birds with one stone: iOttie iON Wireless Duo CERTIFIED BY GOOGLE 10W Stand + 5W Pad
While the regular iOttie iON Wireless Duo is targeted at Apple products, there's this version made especially for Google devices. Equipped with the EPP standard, the Wireless Duo is certified by Google and charges your Pixel 6 series at 15W. The stand accommodates your Pixel, while the pad is perfect for charging a pair of Pixel Buds.
Cheap and cheerful: Belkin 15W Charging Stand
Belkin's no-nonsense option goes easy on your wallet. Like every other third-party wireless charger, it can't deliver over 15W power output for your Pixel 6. The Belkin 15W Charging Stand is case-friendly by design, eliminating the need to strip your Pixel 6 of its protective case.
Porta-battery: Anker PowerCore III Wireless Portable Charger 18W
All of the wireless chargers mentioned so far need to be hooked up to an AC adapter, rendering them useless outdoors. So instead, grab the Anker PowerCore III Portable Charger for wireless charging on the go. This thing packs a mighty 10,000mAh and charges Pixel phones at 15W.
Multi-functional pad: Moshi Sette Q Multi-Device Wireless Charging Pad
This premium wireless charging pad looks sleek and stylish when set down. It charges several devices in one go, with space for your Pixel 6 and another device on the wireless charging pad. Then there's the additional USB A connector to juice up any older device as well. Moshi incorporated EPP support in the Sette Q, delivering 15W charging wirelessly.
Slip-resistant grip: Spigen ArcField 15W Max Wireless Charger
Spigen knows the worth of your precious Google Pixel 6. The ArcField 15W Max Wireless Charger has double non-slip layers to prevent accidents while charging your Pixel device at 15W. It is also optimized to combat overheating to ensure efficient performance.
For your car: iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 (Dash Mount)
Believe it or not, you can wirelessly charge your Pixel 6 series device in your car too. iOttie's fabulous Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is a dash mount, and wireless charger rolled in one nifty gadget. Amazingly, it comes with the EPP profile to boot.
Understated fabric: Moshi Otto Q Wireless Charger
Moshi makes beautiful charging pads with understated fabrics for added flair. On the hunt for a stylish but small charging pad to match your office decor? The Otto Q serves this purpose well. You don't need to compromise charging speed either, as this pad powers your Pixel 6 at 15W.
Wireless chargers for your Pixel 6
We get that it's frustrating not to be able to tap into the max 21W or 23W wireless charging speed of your Pixel 6 series phone. If you don't mind spending close to a hundred bucks just to charge faster, the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is your go-to pick. It's expensive, but that's the price Google will have you pay if you absolutely need those high-power outputs.
Alternatives are hard to come by as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro require the EPP specification under the Qi wireless charging standard to wirelessly charge at 15W. Most other phones don't need this standard to get the 15W speed, so wireless charger brands don't prioritize this feature. If you're looking to save some cash, the Belkin 15W Charging Stand is the best option for a conservative budget while giving you the coveted 15W charging speed.
For frequent travelers, the iOttie Easy One Touch 2 and Anker PowerCore III are both excellent on-the-go options. iOttie makes the best wireless car chargers and mounts, and Anker's spectacular wireless chargers slay the competition year after year. So close your eyes and pick either one or both, there's no going wrong!
