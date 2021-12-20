Best Google Pixel 6 wireless chargers Android Central 2021

With no charger included in the box, cut the cord and go wireless when topping up your Pixel 6 series phone. Both the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro support up to 21W and 23W wireless charging speeds, respectively. However, only the official Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) will give you the max power output for each Pixel. Third-party Qi wireless chargers with EPP (Extended Power Profile) certification can deliver a 15W power output. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the best Google Pixel 6 wireless chargers to juice up your phone hassle-free.

Wireless chargers for your Pixel 6

We get that it's frustrating not to be able to tap into the max 21W or 23W wireless charging speed of your Pixel 6 series phone. If you don't mind spending close to a hundred bucks just to charge faster, the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is your go-to pick. It's expensive, but that's the price Google will have you pay if you absolutely need those high-power outputs.

Alternatives are hard to come by as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro require the EPP specification under the Qi wireless charging standard to wirelessly charge at 15W. Most other phones don't need this standard to get the 15W speed, so wireless charger brands don't prioritize this feature. If you're looking to save some cash, the Belkin 15W Charging Stand is the best option for a conservative budget while giving you the coveted 15W charging speed.

For frequent travelers, the iOttie Easy One Touch 2 and Anker PowerCore III are both excellent on-the-go options. iOttie makes the best wireless car chargers and mounts, and Anker's spectacular wireless chargers slay the competition year after year. So close your eyes and pick either one or both, there's no going wrong!

