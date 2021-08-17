Best Google Pixel 5a cases Android Central 2021
The Google Pixel 5a packs a big battery into a very familiar design, and while it might look a little boring on its own, that's what cases are for: protecting your phone and making it look even better! The limited release of the Google Pixel 5a had me concerned we wouldn't see many big-name, high-quality cases, but those fears were unfounded. We've got the best Google Pixel 5a cases right here to help you protect your new phone, whatever your tastes prefer.
Be bold and sustainable: Google Pixel 5a 5G Case
Google's best known for its iconic fabric cases, but I've rocked this case for the last week, and I'm in love. There's good grip, it's got precise margins around the ports and screen, and the neon accents let the Google G pop. I paired my Likely Lime with a Neon Yellow PopSocket for added flair.
Grippy and understated: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
If you want grip without a case that glows like a rave, Spigen's Liquid Air Armor is grippy, understated, and skips the carbon fiber accents so many TPU cases tack on. The sides have a different texture that aids the narrower grip area, and there are slim air cushions throughout the case.
Sage colors, serene patterns: Caseology Parallax Compatible with Google Pixel 5a Case (2021)
Since the Pixel 5a is lacking in color options, Caseology has given us the best of the Pixel 5's colors along with its tried and true favorites. The Parallax features a fun cubist pattern across the back that adds grip and style. The bumper here has a new ultra-textured section, but some might find it abrasive.
Coloful canvas: KWMobile Fabric Case
If you were hoping for a Pixel 5a fabric case like previous Pixels, KWMobile is here to pick up the slack. Available in seven shades, this fabric-covered hardshell case won't' give you much impact protection, but it will give you great grip and wonderful colors, like deep green and this red "Coral."
Clean and clear: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
While there isn't much color or design to show off on the Pixel 4a 5G, if you're still the type to prefer clear cases — maybe you put decals on them or stick your ID in there to always be handy — the Spigen Ultra Hybrid does clear cases right. The bumper has extra cushioning and two color options: clear or black.
Distinct carry-all: Ghostek Exec
Ghostek's heavy-duty cases can take quite the beating, but my favorite Ghostek case goes a step further by protecting your Pixel 5a and your wallet. The Exec features a detachable wallet so that you can easily carry it all when out and about, then ditch the extra bulk when relaxing at home.
Wonderful texture: Caseology Vault
Google called the Pixel 5a Mostly Black, but I wish they'd picked the same hue as the Urban Gray Caseology Vault. It's an excellent hue, there's a good texture across the back for subtle grip without getting thick, and the sides feel very pleasant in the hand.
Protect it all: Sucnakp Case with Screen Protector
This killer combo gives you a nice absorbent TPU case with deep grip grooves and a screen protector to protect that 6.34-inch screen from scratches, scuffs, and chips. If you need to protect your Pixel 5a on a budget, this is your winner.
Fill and flip: HAII Leather Flip Folio
Available in four colors, this leather folio case can carry your Pixel 5a, your ID cards, and cash with ease. The Folio can double as a kickstand for watching YouTube in the breakroom, and an RFID layer is built in to help keep your credit cards from getting skimmed.
The best Google Pixel 5a cases add style and security
The Google Pixel 5a will likely be the last phone with this particular styling, which has become a bit stale after almost three years. Since the phone is lacking pizzazz, it's up to us to add that in with a great case, and both Google and Caseology have brought the color and the style in spades. Google's own case is a pastel and neon gem, which can easily be leveled up with a matching PopSocket.
Caseology's Parallax brings us Pixel 5-like Sage Green and Midnight Blue alongside its iconic pattern and grip, but if that's not colorful enough for you, the KWMobile Fabric case offers up some striking shades as well. You can also go understated with textures instead with the Spigen Liquid Air and its triangular texturing.
