Best Google Pixel 2 Cases in 2022
By Ara Wagoner , Joe Maring published
Whether you love the Google Pixel 2 design and want to enhance it, or you're simply looking for drop protection for your phone, there's a case that's perfect for you. You can find a ton of quality third-party cases to fit your needs if you know where to look. Here are the absolute best cases you can get your Google Pixel 2.
Spigen Neo Hybrid Case
Spigen's Neo Hybrid is one of the best phone cases on the market. Period. It's built well, has an iconic design, and has an affordable price tag.
OtterBox Symmetry
OtterBox is synonymous with durability, and as such, its Symmetry case is a great choice for people that tend to drop their phones a lot.
Google Fabric Cases
Google knocked it out of the park with its official fabric cases. They're soft, fit the Pixel 2 like a glove, and have an incredibly unique design.
Bellroy Leather Case
Want to make your Pixel 2 stand out? The Bellroy Leather Case is made out of genuine leather and has a premium microfiber lining.
Totallee Case
For those of you that really hate cases, the Totallee Case is for you. It's shockingly thin, giving you basic protection while adding no bulk at all.
Ringke Fusion Case
If you want to show off the design of your Pixel 2 while still keeping it safe, keep it simple and pick up the Ringke Fusion Case.
Spigen Rugged Armor
Another great case from Spigen is the Rugged Armor. It's lightweight, slim, and offers fantastic drop/scratch protection. You can't go wrong with it.
ProCase Wallet Case
Wallet cases are always great, and for the Pixel 2, this one from ProCase is a solid option. It has a leather exterior and holds up to two cards and cash.
Carved wooden cases
Carved's cases are something special. They're handcrafted out of wood and available in a variety of styles/designs. This is a great choice for splurging.
Teelevo Wallet Case
The Teelevo Wallet Case looks normal at first glance, but it surprises with a bottom flap that reveals a slot for storing up to two credit cards at once.
I-Blason Armorbox
Are you a self-proclaimed butterfingers? If so, you want the I-Blason Armobox. It has a built-in screen protector, kickstand, and a ton of color options.
If we had to choose
It's difficult to pick just one case out of all the excellent ones being offered for the Pixel 2, but if there's one that stands out from the rest of the pack, it'd have to be the Spigen Neo Hybrid.
The Neo Hybrid is a tried-and-true case that we've recommended for phone after phone, and on the Pixel 2, it shines as bright as ever. The build quality is fantastic, it has a fun design, and offers pretty great protection without adding too much bulk. Add that together with a price we think you'll like, and it's easy to see why this one is such a winner.
Other great choices are the Bellroy Leather Case if you want something a bit more premium and the Totallee Case for folks that want some coverage while adding virtually no thickness or weight to the Pixel 2 at all.
Ara Wagoner was a staff writer at Android Central. She themes phones and pokes YouTube Music with a stick. When she's not writing about cases, Chromebooks, or customization, she's wandering around Walt Disney World. If you see her without headphones, RUN. You can follow her on Twitter at @arawagco.
