Best Google Pixel 2 Cases in 2022

Whether you love the Google Pixel 2 design and want to enhance it, or you're simply looking for drop protection for your phone, there's a case that's perfect for you. You can find a ton of quality third-party cases to fit your needs if you know where to look. Here are the absolute best cases you can get your Google Pixel 2.

If we had to choose

Source: Android Central (Image credit: Source: Android Central)

It's difficult to pick just one case out of all the excellent ones being offered for the Pixel 2, but if there's one that stands out from the rest of the pack, it'd have to be the Spigen Neo Hybrid.

The Neo Hybrid is a tried-and-true case that we've recommended for phone after phone, and on the Pixel 2, it shines as bright as ever. The build quality is fantastic, it has a fun design, and offers pretty great protection without adding too much bulk. Add that together with a price we think you'll like, and it's easy to see why this one is such a winner.

Other great choices are the Bellroy Leather Case if you want something a bit more premium and the Totallee Case for folks that want some coverage while adding virtually no thickness or weight to the Pixel 2 at all.