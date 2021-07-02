Best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors Android Central 2021
If you recently got your hands on the new Garmin Venu 2, you know this smartwatch is both brains and beauty. This means you'll want to keep it safe from unwanted damage, so you'll need to find a screen protector that fits your watch. It's important to remember that this wearable comes in two sizes. The Venu 2 is 45mm, and the smaller Venu 2S is 40mm. We've rounded up some of the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors for you to pick from.
- Perfectly transparent: Supershieldz Garmin Venu 2S and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)
- Sharp precision: Dmax Armor Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)
- Flawless durability: Orzero Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)
- All-around protection: Lamshaw Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector Case Cover (4-pack)
- Full coverage: RICHONE Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector Soft TPU Cover
- Always squeaky clean: Puccy Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)
Perfectly transparent: Supershieldz Garmin Venu 2S and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)Staff Pick
If you know a thing or two about screen protectors, you know Supershieldz is one of the most reputable names on the market. It should come as no surprise that it's also the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protector you can buy. You get high-quality TPU film for easy installation with no residue. You also get real touch sensitivity and high-definition transparency for maximum resolution.
Sharp precision: Dmax Armor Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)
For those who want to be sure their screen protector offers a precise fit, look no further than this 3-pack from Dmax Armor. It offers a simple, dry application that guarantees no bubbles whatsoever. The multi-layer premium film has a self-adhering surface that never leaves residue behind. Most importantly, it's pre-cut to fit your screen precisely and features a scratch-resistant coating.
Flawless durability: Orzero Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)
Durability matters when choosing the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protector for your watch. This 3-pack from Orzero will do the trick. You'll appreciate the composite material that ensures you experience real touch sensitivity for flawless touchscreen accuracy. Additionally, the strong hardness protects against drops, scratches, scrapes, and more.
All-around protection: Lamshaw Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector Case Cover (4-pack)
Not willing to take any chances with your smartwatch? Fortunately, you can get all-around protection with the Lamshaw Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protector. You never have to worry about pesky bubbles, and you'll enjoy high transparency for the ultimate viewing experience. The TPU case cover has precise hole cutouts for easy access to the buttons.
Full coverage: RICHONE Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector Soft TPU Cover
If you're seeking full-coverage protection, consider this option from RICHONE. Not only do you get protection for your screen, but it comes with a soft cover that's made of high-quality TPU material. It will guard the edges of the watch, too. You'll be protected from scratches, bumps, and drops. What's more, you'll still enjoy 100% touchscreen accuracy.
Always squeaky clean: Puccy Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector (3-pack)
When you want to keep your display clean, check out this 3-pack from Puccy. First, you get 9H Hardness that offers the defense you need against scratches. Next, the oleophobic coating keeps your screen protected against oil and sweat residue from fingerprints. Finally, the extreme clarity keeps the screen's original brightness and definition intact.
Best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors: Time to choose
When making a choice, you'll need to consider a few key factors. First, make sure you're choosing a screen protector that will fit your Android smartwatch. Next, think about whether you want a basic screen protector or if you'd also like a case cover for total protection.
As far as the standard options we go, we'd recommend the Supershieldz Garmin Venu 2S and 2S Screen Protector. You get three in a pack and the company guarantees real touch sensitivity as well as high-definition transparency. This means you'll never have to worry about your viewing experience being affected by your screen protector.
If you think you'd be better off with a screen protector that also offers all-around coverage, you might prefer the Lamshaw Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector Case Cover. In addition to 4-packs, you could also opt for a single pack or 3-pack. Not only will your screen be protected from scratches, but the high-quality TPU bumper protects the edges of the watch from accidental scuffs. It also has precise hole cut-outs for the side buttons.
At the end of the day, any of these screen protectors will keep your Garmin Venu 2 or 2S safe from harm. There are plenty more accessories where that came from. You'll also want to make sure you have the right Venu 2 bands for your watch so you'll have the comfort and durability you need for daily wear and frequent workouts. Happy shopping!
