Best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors Android Central 2021

If you recently got your hands on the new Garmin Venu 2, you know this smartwatch is both brains and beauty. This means you'll want to keep it safe from unwanted damage, so you'll need to find a screen protector that fits your watch. It's important to remember that this wearable comes in two sizes. The Venu 2 is 45mm, and the smaller Venu 2S is 40mm. We've rounded up some of the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors for you to pick from.

Best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors: Time to choose

When making a choice, you'll need to consider a few key factors. First, make sure you're choosing a screen protector that will fit your Android smartwatch. Next, think about whether you want a basic screen protector or if you'd also like a case cover for total protection.

As far as the standard options we go, we'd recommend the Supershieldz Garmin Venu 2S and 2S Screen Protector. You get three in a pack and the company guarantees real touch sensitivity as well as high-definition transparency. This means you'll never have to worry about your viewing experience being affected by your screen protector.

If you think you'd be better off with a screen protector that also offers all-around coverage, you might prefer the Lamshaw Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Screen Protector Case Cover. In addition to 4-packs, you could also opt for a single pack or 3-pack. Not only will your screen be protected from scratches, but the high-quality TPU bumper protects the edges of the watch from accidental scuffs. It also has precise hole cut-outs for the side buttons.

At the end of the day, any of these screen protectors will keep your Garmin Venu 2 or 2S safe from harm. There are plenty more accessories where that came from. You'll also want to make sure you have the right Venu 2 bands for your watch so you'll have the comfort and durability you need for daily wear and frequent workouts. Happy shopping!