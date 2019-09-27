Best Galaxy Watch Active 2 Screen Protectors Android Central 2019

if you're the proud owner of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 or you're planning to get one soon, you should invest in a screen protector while you're at it. They're reasonably priced and they'll prevent unsightly scratches from ruining your beautiful screen. We've gathered some of our favorites to help you choose.

Perfect protection

These screen protectors will keep your Galaxy Watch Active 2 in pristine condition for years to come. We appreciate the highly-rated L K Screen Protectors that provided maximim flexibility and full coverage for your display. You'll never have to worry about it yellowing over time or smudgy fingerprints on your screen. They're available for both the 40mm and 44mm version of the watch.

If you're a fitness enthusiast who's worried about your screen protector holding up against your intense workouts, look no further than the RinoGear Screen Protectors. The wet install makes the setup process simple and stress-free. Did we mention that eight of these come in a pack? You can't beat that. Regardless of which one of these options you land on, you'll feel better knowing your smartwatch screen is protected from harm.

Unfortunately the selection right now is limited, but that's because the watch is brand new. We'll be sure to update you when more options become available.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.