Best Galaxy Watch Active 2 Screen Protectors
if you're the proud owner of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 or you're planning to get one soon, you should invest in a screen protector while you're at it. They're reasonably priced and they'll prevent unsightly scratches from ruining your beautiful screen. We've gathered some of our favorites to help you choose.
- Maximum flexibility: L K Screen Protector (40mm) 6-pack
- Edge to edge coverage: L K Screen Protector (44mm) 6- pack
- For fitness enthusiasts: RinoGear Screen Protector (40mm) 8-pack
- Super thin: FYOUNG Screen Protector (44mm) 6-pack
- Precise fit: Spectre Shield Screen Protector (40mm) 8-pack
- Crystal clarity: Olixar Screen Protector (44mm) 2-pack
Maximum flexibility: L K Screen Protector (40mm) 6-packStaff pick
The L K screen protectors for the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 come in a set of six and they're backed by a lifetime warranty. If you're looking for maximum screen coverage for your smartwatch, this is the option for you. The top layer is flexible and has a yellow-resistant, fingerprint-proof coating for a smooth, sensitive touch.
Edge to edge coverage: L K Screen Protector (44mm) 6- pack
L K also makes a six-pack of screen protectors for the larger 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2. They're designed to self-heal minor scratches and bubbles over time for continuous protection. Installation is no problem with this flexible TPU screen protector, which will fit from edge to edge. These also come with a lifetime warranty.
For fitness enthusiasts: RinoGear Screen Protector (40mm) 8-pack
Your smartwatch will always look as good as new with the 40mm RinoGear screen protector. It's designed for active use, so it can handle intense exercise. The high-definition, glass-like surface ensures 100% touchscreen functionality. Not to mention the wet install film lets you to re-position it as many times as you need to.
Super thin: FYOUNG Screen Protector (44mm) 6-pack
At just 0.1mm thick, the 44mm FYOUNG screen protector is perfect for maintaining the original response sensitivity of your device. You'll love the 99% high-definition transparent material that promises bright and sharp image quality. It's designed to resist sweat, oil, and fingerprints so your watch stays clean.
Precise fit: Spectre Shield Screen Protector (40mm) 8-pack
Looking for a screen protector that's virtually invisble? Check out the 40mm Spectre Shield screen protector. Your watch will be protected from wear and tear, scratches, and dirt with this unique proprietary film, which uses laser-cut precision to ensure a perfect fit. It's highly flexible for the curves and edges.
Crystal clarity: Olixar Screen Protector (44mm) 2-pack
The Olixar screen protector will prevent your 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 from scratches, bumps, and drops. This twin pack is designed for 100% transparency with crystal clarity that ensures touchscreen sensitivity. You'll enjoy quick and easy installation with the included application card and cleaning cloth.
Perfect protection
These screen protectors will keep your Galaxy Watch Active 2 in pristine condition for years to come. We appreciate the highly-rated L K Screen Protectors that provided maximim flexibility and full coverage for your display. You'll never have to worry about it yellowing over time or smudgy fingerprints on your screen. They're available for both the 40mm and 44mm version of the watch.
If you're a fitness enthusiast who's worried about your screen protector holding up against your intense workouts, look no further than the RinoGear Screen Protectors. The wet install makes the setup process simple and stress-free. Did we mention that eight of these come in a pack? You can't beat that. Regardless of which one of these options you land on, you'll feel better knowing your smartwatch screen is protected from harm.
Unfortunately the selection right now is limited, but that's because the watch is brand new. We'll be sure to update you when more options become available.
