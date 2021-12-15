Best Samsung Galaxy S8 cases 2022
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is getting on in years, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't still pick up one of the best Galaxy S8 cases to protect one if you're still using it. Whether you bought your phone on Day One or decided to buy the Galaxy S8 this year, you want this phone to last you as long as it can, so buy it a case that will protect it in style!
Spigen Neo Hybrid
The Neo Hybrid is not just our favorite Spigen case of all time; it's one of our favorite case series period. The dual-layer construction is slim but still protective, and for the S8, the color combos available are great, like pale dogwood and coral blue and black.
i-Blason Ares
While most multi-layered cases hide all of your phone's delicate features from view and harm, the Ares lets the beauty of your S8's glass back shine through the clear polycarbonate, aided and complemented by bold accents like creamy pink or vivid green.
Spigen Liquid Crystal
If you want a case that will cover the phone's glass against scuffs and scrapes while still not hiding a single inch of the device's beauty, Spigen's Liquid Crystal is simply the best around. I'm partial to the Liquid Crystal Glitter variant, but the regular clear case is great on its own.
CASEOWL Detachable Wallet Case
CASEOWL offers a wallet case that will keep your Galaxy S8 safe and secure while also letting you keep your traditional wallet at home. This case actually comes in two pieces, with a premium leather TPU case to house your Galaxy S8, and then the wallet, which features eight card slots and a photo window.
Anccer Ultra Thin
This hard candy shell case is as darling as it is durable. While Anccer usually has almost a dozen color options for flagship phones, after two years, the stock has been whittled down to four colors: Dark, Gravel Black, and Gravel Green.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style
This clear case is a bit more rugged and a lot bolder than the Spigen Liquid Crystal, resulting in a case that is striking in its own right while still putting the S8's delightful design front and center as the star. There are four two-tone colors available, and they're all winners.
UAG Plasma
The translucent models like the Citron, Ice, and Ash are beautiful, letting some Samsung branding through while still defending your phone from scuffs, dings, drops and shatters as only UAG can. The Rust finish covers the entire back and gives you a bold color if preferred.
Ringke Slim
This ultra-slim case from Ringke offers a flexible and durable TPU shell, gripping your S8 tight and absorbing some of the shock should it take a small tumble from your pocket. Since this case is so slim, it's sure to work with just about any wireless chargers you may have around your house, while even sporting a cutout for a lanyard if you want to tie your S8 to your wrist.
OtterBox Commuter Series
OtterBox remains one of the most well-known and well-trusted names in heavy-duty cases, and the Commuter Series balances bulk and protection better than the more hulkish Defender Series. Available in black, this rugged case is built for real-world conditions.
JETech Protective Cover
The JETech Protective Cover offers a familiar design with the combination of a soft matte finish on the back, along with carbon fiber accents at the top and bottom. To add even more grip to your Galaxy S8, JETech included the carbon fiber material along each side of the case.
BENTOBEN Silicone Ring Holder Case
The BENTOBEN Silicone Ring Holder Case is rather unique in that it doesn't only feature a ring on the back to remove the need for something like a PopSocket. But this ring holder also works with select car mounts that rely on magnets to keep your phone in place while you're on the road.
Crave Dual Guard Case
Choose from a rainbow of color options with this shockproof, dual-layer case that doesn't just look pretty - it also provides sufficient protection for the delicate S8. From basics like black and slate to fun finishes like mint and red, it's the perfect case to show off your personal style.
Snag one of the best Galaxy S8 cases
While all of these cases are highly-rated and worthy of protecting your precious flagship, alas, your phone can only wear one case at a time. While the Spigen Neo Hybrid is so luxurious in hand you probably won't ever want to take it off, the i-Blason Ares with its built-in screen protector and vivid color accents will protect your phone with its life on a weekend hiking trip or out to your uncle's ranch.
On the lighter side of the spectrum, Anccer Ultra Thin cases have been our go-to thin cases for the last couple of years because they're affordable and vibrant. Speaking of vibrant, if you want to show off the S8's glass back while still keeping it super-duper secure, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style has a crystal clear back paired with two-tone hybrid bumpers to offer you the best of all worlds. Plus, the blue and purple models are taunting me with their loveliness.
Note that Samsung has ended software support for the Galaxy S8 smartphone, so if you are still hanging on to one as your primary device, it's worth considering upgrading to one of the newer devices. Go all out and spoil yourself with the Galaxy S21 or just grab a device from 2019 onward that is still being supported.
