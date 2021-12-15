Best Samsung Galaxy S8 cases 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is getting on in years, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't still pick up one of the best Galaxy S8 cases to protect one if you're still using it. Whether you bought your phone on Day One or decided to buy the Galaxy S8 this year, you want this phone to last you as long as it can, so buy it a case that will protect it in style!

Snag one of the best Galaxy S8 cases

While all of these cases are highly-rated and worthy of protecting your precious flagship, alas, your phone can only wear one case at a time. While the Spigen Neo Hybrid is so luxurious in hand you probably won't ever want to take it off, the i-Blason Ares with its built-in screen protector and vivid color accents will protect your phone with its life on a weekend hiking trip or out to your uncle's ranch.

On the lighter side of the spectrum, Anccer Ultra Thin cases have been our go-to thin cases for the last couple of years because they're affordable and vibrant. Speaking of vibrant, if you want to show off the S8's glass back while still keeping it super-duper secure, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style has a crystal clear back paired with two-tone hybrid bumpers to offer you the best of all worlds. Plus, the blue and purple models are taunting me with their loveliness.

Note that Samsung has ended software support for the Galaxy S8 smartphone, so if you are still hanging on to one as your primary device, it's worth considering upgrading to one of the newer devices. Go all out and spoil yourself with the Galaxy S21 or just grab a device from 2019 onward that is still being supported.