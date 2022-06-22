Best microSD cards for Galaxy S7 2022

Samsung has essentially abandoned the microSD card slot in Galaxy phones, but if you still own the Galaxy S7, you have access to something the newer phones lack. Your S7 slot leaves more room to save photos, record HD video, and upload your extensive library of music. There are many sizes and speeds to sort through when it comes to choosing a microSD card for the Galaxy S7, and these are a few of our favorites.

Make room for memories with the best microSD cards for the Galaxy S7

Get the best storage for your S7

If you're still holding on to a Galaxy S7 in 2022, chances are you're starting to hit the limits of its internal storage. The best way to deal with this is to get a microSD card and get more gigabytes for cheap. The SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card is your best chance to keep all of your content stored safely without breaking the bank on a new phone.

If you want to up your game even more, then check out the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card. This will be able to store everything you want, and then some, plus you will be able to use it with your next smartphone, provided there's a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is no longer one of the best Android phones, so far out from its original release date. But if you've made it last this long, a microSD card could help it last a little bit longer.