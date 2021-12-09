Best Cases for Galaxy S7 Edge in 2022

Still using your Galaxy S7 edge? That's fine — it still holds up quite well. If you want it to last even longer, then protecting your hardware is essential. Even though the S7 edge is an older phone, there are still plenty of cases available. These are the best cases you can buy for your Galaxy S7 edge.

Keep your trusty S7 Edge protected

If you're still rockin' an S7 edge, then keep it going even longer by protecting its outsides. A quality case can save you from not only a cracked screen but a shattered glass back as well. For a simple case that gets the job done well without much bulk, I'd go with the Caseology Wavelength. Caseology's cases have yet to do me wrong in the years since I've started using them and the Wavelength is no exception with the TPU rubber bumper shell and the extra grip on the back.

Chances are you want a case that's as versatile as the smartphone it's protecting. That's why you would want to check out the UEEBAI Leather Case with its unique rear-mounted wallet flap. There are two magnetic clasps to keep the wallet shut when you don't need it, and it comes in five different colors.