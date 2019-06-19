The great thing about the Android smartphone market is that there are many manufacturers that are setting the pace of what a phone can do. This is true with Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which is not only larger than the S10 Plus, but is capable of accessing the 5G network that is spreading across the country. However, those features come at a cost, and you'll want to protect your investment so you won't have to worry about accidental drops. Here are the best cases you can get for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

While using a TPU case is fine and dandy, there is just something about the material that isn't always comfortable to hold. The GOOSPERY Jelly case gets rid of that weird feeling while keeping your phone protected along with keeping it from slipping out of your hands.

Although holster cases aren't as popular as they once were, they can still be found; NagaBee offers a great one for the S10 5G. This case features a TPU inner shell with a polycarbonate outer shell and a clip holster for maximum protection.

It can be really annoying to have a boatload of things in your pockets. That's why more and more people are using wallet cases. This VRS Slim Wallet case offers a slim and protective form factor, plus a rear slot capable of holding up to 2 cards and even a little bit of cash. You can have everything you need without the bulk.

What's the point of getting an awesome phone if you can't show it off? That's where the Trianium Clarium comes in, as this ultra-slim case offers a snug fit with a hard-shell clear back. The Clarium will be able to handle just about everything you can throw at it while letting you show off your new phone in the process.

Those folks out there who want as much protection as possible will want to look at the Poetic Revolution, which is a "full-body" cover. This case offers 360-degrees of protection and even has a built-in kickstand, so you can prop it up to watch your favorite podcast or show.

The X-Doria Defense Shield is a rather impressive case considering the fact that it's machined from a block of aluminum, which turns into the bumper shell. It has a soft rubber interior with a cutout on the outside for an integrated audio channel. This allows for a better surround sound experience.

Spigen is one of the most trusted brands for smartphone accessories. The Spigen Thin Fit is an excellent case for those who want a little bit of protection, but don't want to add extra bulk to the slim profile of the S10 5G.

While it's important to keep your phone protected, it's equally as important to keep items such as your credit cards and ID's protected. The FYY RFID Wallet case does this with its built-in RFID shielding material, along with the handmade cowhide leather for the ultimate wallet case.

Finding the medium between a slim-fit and ultra-protective case can be rather tough, but Spigen does a wonderful job with its Tough Armor case. There are two layers of protection, along with a built-in kickstand and raised lips around the screen and camera to keep your glass safe from harm.

While it may seem like the Galaxy S10 5G only has different internals than its brother the Galaxy S10 Plus, that's not the case. The S10 5G sports a 6.7-inch display, compared to the 6.4-inch display found on the S10 Plus.

The included quad-camera system and 4,500mAh battery adds some additional thickness to the S10 5G which pushes this phone even further away from the S10 lineup. With this, you'll definitely need to get a dedicated case for the S10 5G.

What would we pick?

When compared to many other devices released, the S10 5G almost stands alone due to its substantive price tag. That means you will want to make sure that your investment is protected and need an excellent case in order to do so.

For those looking for a thinner case, we can't help but recommend the Spigen Thin Fit, but the Tough Armor adds just a little bit more bulk and a lot more protection. If you need the most protection, you couldn't go wrong with the X-Doria Defense Shield because who doesn't want a case that is machined from a block of aluminum?

