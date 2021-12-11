Best Samsung Galaxy A21 Cases in 2022

Who would have thought that a budget smartphone would not only have the design of a flagship but would also include some of the same features? That's exactly what you get from the Galaxy A21 with its 6.5-inch Infinity-O display, along with a four-camera system on the back. So why wouldn't you do everything you could to keep a device this great and protected from drops or scratches? Here are the best cases you can get today!

You can't go wrong with getting a case

While there are already plenty of cases to pick and choose from, we just can't get away from the GSDCB Air Cushion Cover for the Galaxy A21. You'll get a familiar case design with the brushed aluminum feeling on the back, to go along with the carbon fiber cutouts at the top and the bottom. The case also sports added protection on the inside of the case in an effort to improve shock absorption.

Our phones are slimmer than ever and they look great with these fantastic designs. The Galaxy A21 is no different, so why not get a case that helps to keep that slim profile? That's exactly what you get with the Gesma Grippy Slim Case, as it adds plenty of grip with the ridges found on the back and sides of the case. Plus it's thin and flexible enough to pop on or off if you want to fiddle with your case, or to switch out to something else.